Setter Selected to Join REACH Accelerator Program Backed by the National Association of REALTORS®

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Setter, the home management hub that makes it easy to care for your home, has been selected as one of the eight companies in REACH Canada’s 2020 cohort. REACH Canada is a growth accelerator created by Second Century Ventures, an early-stage technology fund, backed by the National Association of REALTORS®.

Setter’s home management hub provides savings, convenience, and unparalleled peace of mind. To help homeowners, Setter provides expert-led virtual home consultations, personalized home maintenance plans, and data-driven insights to incentivize upkeep. With Setter, homeowners can easily understand their home care needs and take necessary action.

“We are thrilled to be joining REACH Canada and are proud to be included alongside many innovative companies,” said David Steckel, President of Setter. “Taking care of a home can feel like a part-time job. Our holistic home care experience lets homeowners put their homes on autopilot so that they can take that time back to focus on what’s more important to them.”

REACH leverages 100 worldwide bilateral partnerships in 85 countries and an unparalleled network of executives within real estate and adjacent industries. With a portfolio of over 100 technology companies, REACH helps launch and accelerate high-growth potential companies in the real estate, financial services, banking, home services and insurance industries.

“We are excited to welcome the REACH Canada Class of 2020 to our rapidly expanding global portfolio,” said Dave Garland, Managing Partner, Second Century Ventures. “These eight companies are poised to make a significant impact on real estate in North America and well beyond. We are eager to accelerate their growth and share their unique and progressive solutions with REALTORS® around the world.”

To learn more about Setter, visit www.setter.com.

About Setter

Founded in Toronto in 2016 by David Steckel and Guillaume Laliberté, Setter is the home management hub that makes it easy to care for your home. Setter believes that the home maintenance process is broken and should become so reliable and convenient that it becomes invisible. With Setter, homeowners can easily understand their home care needs and take necessary action. Setter is backed by Sequoia Capital, NFX and Hustle Fund. For more information, visit www.setter.com.

About REACH Canada

REACH is a unique real estate technology growth program created by Second Century Ventures, a strategic technology investment fund backed by the National Association of REALTORS®, which leverages the association’s more than 1.4 million members and an unparalleled network of executives within real estate and adjacent industries. The REACH program helps technology companies launch into the real estate vertical and its adjacent markets. The program provides education, mentorship and market exposure to one of the world’s largest industries. For more on REACH, visit www.narreach.com.