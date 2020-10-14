Sanrio® Debuts Hello Kitty® and Friends Supercute Adventures Animated Series on YouTube in Celebration of Company’s 60th Anniversary

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sanrio, the global lifestyle brand best known for pop icon Hello Kitty, is thrilled to announce the launch of their new short-form YouTube animated series titled Hello Kitty and Friends Supercute Adventures, produced by Split Studio. In each episode of this YouTube series, audiences will be catapulted into the fun-loving, supercute world of Hello Kitty and Friends.

Viewers will follow Hello Kitty and her five closest friends: My Melody, Keroppi, Badtz-Maru, Pompompurin and Kuromi as they go on new and exciting adventures in the vast, wonderful world of Sanrio. With friendship, kindness and inclusivity as their guiding principles, Hello Kitty and Friends will share and showcase their unique personalities, going outside of their comfort zones to experience and learn new things, tackle challenges and make new friends.

Hello Kitty will lead her friends in helping each other overcome everyday obstacles and learn that through the power of great friendship, humor and fun, they can accomplish anything.

“ Sanrio has always taken immense pride in its commitment to friendship, kindness and inclusivity, making the debut of the Hello Kitty and Friends Supercute Adventures animation series remarkably special during our 60th anniversary year,” said Jill Koch, Sr. Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Sanrio, Inc. “ Now, our fans and viewers will be able to engage and relate with our characters more closely than ever. We can’t wait to share their sweet stories and see them come to life as never seen before.”

“ As a longtime fan of the brand, it’s an honor to give Hello Kitty a voice,” said Shaene Siders, Story Editor and Head Writer of Hello Kitty and Friends Supercute Adventures. “ Each episode will take viewers through fun and magical adventures that are relevant to today’s audience while highlighting Sanrio’s lovable characters and their unique personalities. It’s a series my daughter and I will enjoy watching together.”

Hello Kitty and Friends Supercute Adventures is the first YouTube animated series developed for the U.S. audience that chronicles the adventures of Hello Kitty and her friends living and interacting in a shared universe. The first episode of the series is set to go live on the Hello Kitty and Friends YouTube channel on Monday, October 26 at 1:00PM PST. Please subscribe to the channel to get notified whenever a new episode is posted: https://www.youtube.com/c/HelloKittyFriends/featured?view_as=subscriber

About Sanrio®

Sanrio, the global lifestyle brand best known for pop icon Hello Kitty®, and home to many other beloved character brands including Chococat™, My Melody™, Badtz-Maru™, Keroppi™, Gudetama™ and Aggretsuko™, is celebrating its 60th Anniversary this year. Sanrio was founded on the “Small Gift, Big Smile®” philosophy – that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio's legendary breadth of products are available in over 130 countries and in retail locations including department, specialty, national chain retailers and Sanrio boutique stores. To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter - @sanrio, @hellokitty.

Split Studio

Split Studio is both a content development house and animation studio, and has been producing animated shows, feature films and commercials for distribution all over the world. Founded in 2010 in Brazil, Split is one of the main players in the animation business in its country. In 2021 it will take a big step expanding its operations by starting a branch in the United States. Some of its main productions include the Oscar pre-nominee animated feature film "Tito and the Birds," the shows "WeeBoom," "Monica and Friends" and, more recently, the new "Hello Kitty and Friends Supercute Adventures" that Split is proud to be producing for Sanrio.