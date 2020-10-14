Two Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers’ Partners Nominated for 2020 Women’s Leadership Awards

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Family law firm Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers (MOLM) announced today that its Partners Lisa Helfend Meyer and Felicia R. Meyers are nominees for the Los Angeles Business Journal’s ‘2020 Women’s Leadership Awards.’ This year’s Leadership Series and Awards is a three-part virtual symposium and awards event. With the goal of continuing to engage, inform, educate and inspire, this year’s panelists will cover topics of ongoing importance.

Lisa Helfend Meyer is certified as a Specialist in Family Law by the Board of Legal Specialization of the State Bar of California. She has earned a national reputation as a strong advocate for the rights of parents and has established the firm as one of the country’s most respected law firms practicing in the area of high-asset and high-conflict family law matters.

Meyer was recognized as a ‘Leader in Law’ in 2019 by the Los Angeles Business Journal and has been published and quoted extensively as a legal expert by news outlets including the Associated Press, Los Angeles Times, TODAY, CNN, Court TV, and Fox News. She was also featured in an hour-long segment of 48 Hours regarding a complex contested adoption matter and on Good Morning America in conjunction with the precedent-setting Abbie Cohen Dorn case.

Felicia R. Meyers focuses primarily on complex litigation and trials, leveraging her extensive experience as a civil litigator prior to joining the firm in 2005. She has led successful legal efforts relating to cutting edge family law issues such as international move-away cases, contentious custody cases and complex financial issues. Meyers has been involved in diverse, complex trial in courtrooms across California and elsewhere.

Meyers is a Member of the Family Law Section’s Executive Committee for the Beverly Hills Bar Association. In 2019 she was honored to be named among Los Angeles’ ‘Most Influential Women Attorneys’ by the Los Angeles Business Journal. Meyers has been named a Super Lawyer every year for at least the past ten years.

The Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2020 Women’s Leadership Award winners will be announced on October 21, 2020 at the Virtual Keynote and Awards Program. Click to register for LABJ’s 2020 Women’s Leadership Awards.

Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers, LLP is the preeminent female-owned family law firm in Southern California. The firm’s attorneys specialize in all aspects of family law, including complex divorce, division of high-net-worth estates, high-conflict custody matters, international and domestic child custody move-away cases, parental alienation and contested custody cases, pre- and post-nuptial agreements, dissolution of domestic partnerships and issues specific to LGBTQ+ families, and mediation. For more information, visit molfamlaw.com.