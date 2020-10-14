Gabb Life Launches Kids T-shirt Design Contest; Winner Receives an Art Lesson from Prodigy Tyler Gordon and a Cash Prize

PROVO, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The interactive youth website Gabb Life by Gabb Wireless is kicking off six months of contests to inspire kids to live beyond the screen. The first in the series is a t-shirt design contest, where young people can win cash, cellphones, merchandise and a personal art lesson from nationally recognized teen artist Tyler Gordon. The winner’s t-shirt design will be added to the Gabb Life apparel line.

Entrants can submit t-shirt designs from Oct. 19 through Oct. 29. Gabb Life site visitors and Gabb Brand Ambassadors will select winners in two rounds. More details and the submission form are here.

Following this competition, Gabb Life will host skateboarding, surfing, ski/snowboard, and music contests. Each month, a kid will win $500 and a cool experience with one of the young athletes/artists who have become Gabb Brand Ambassadors. The monthly challenges lead up to the grand finale "Get Discovered" contest, where one lucky kid will become the next Gabb Brand Ambassador, win $10,000 and appear on a billboard in their hometown.

Fourteen-year-old Tyler Gordon is eager to share his talents with another young artist. He recently won the “2020 Global Child Prodigy Award.” Celebrities and athletes such as Kevin Durant, Jennifer Lopez and more commissioned him to do their portraits--a remarkable feat considering he was born deaf and had to overcome a stutter when he was 6 after a surgical procedure gave him partial hearing.

“Art changed my life, and I’m hoping to inspire other young people to discover their creativity so it can help them the way it helped me,” said Gordon. “Kids can do so much more if they are not just spending time on their phones, computers or TV. I can’t wait to see all of their t-shirt designs.”

The Gabb Life T-Shirt contest is open to anyone 17 years old or younger. Young artists can use paints, pens, digital or any artistic medium. The design must include the words “Gabb Life” and show why young people should “live beyond the screen.”

Here are the prizes:

First place - $500, their t-shirt sold on the Gabb Life website, art lesson over Zoom with Tyler Gordon, Gabb Z2 phone and $100 in Gabb Life merchandise.

- $500, their t-shirt sold on the Gabb Life website, art lesson over Zoom with Tyler Gordon, Gabb Z2 phone and $100 in Gabb Life merchandise. Second place - $250, Gabb Z2 phone and $100 in Gabb Life merchandise.

- $250, Gabb Z2 phone and $100 in Gabb Life merchandise. Third place - $100, Gabb Z2 phone and $100 in Gabb Life merchandise.

Gabb Wireless started Gabb Life to encourage young people to spend less time on screens and more time achieving their goals. The website features the country’s top young athletes and artists sharing their stories and skills to inspire kids to achieve their dreams, do cool stuff and live beyond the screen. The company created the Gabb Phone to empower families to stay connected safely while having freedom from distractions like social media, uncontrolled internet access and too much screen time.

“Gabb Life helps young athletes and artists pursue their dreams by providing examples of how kids can achieve amazing feats,” said Stephen Dalby, founder and CEO of Gabb Wireless. “This t-shirt contest is the first of many ways we hope to motivate youth to believe they can do anything if they spend less time on their screens.”

For contest details, click here.

About Gabb Wireless

Established in 2018 and headquartered in Silicon Slopes’ Provo, Utah, Gabb Wireless enables parents to provide phones for kids without worrying about uncontrolled access to the internet, inappropriate content, social media pressure, online bullying, academic distraction and cellphone addiction. To learn more about Gabb, visit: https://gabbwireless.com/our-mission/.