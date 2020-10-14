CMA CGM Provides Support for Families Impacted by California Wildfires

NORFOLK, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CMA CGM, a world leader in shipping and logistics, today announced that it has provided critical supplies to several California communities impacted by the devastating wildfires that continue to rage throughout the state, including the Fresno area, parts of Northern California and Reno, Nevada.

In coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Adventist Community Services (ACS), CMA CGM delivered several shipping containers to help California families who have lost their homes during the recent wildfires. These large containers provide safe and secure storage for building supplies used to rebuild homes as well as for holding pallets of fresh water, nonperishable items, kitchen supplies, personal care items, toiletries and clothing.

“ Our hearts are with all of those impacted by the wildfires in California,” said CMA CGM America President Ed Aldridge. “ With our presence in California, we wanted to do something to help these impacted communities rebuild during this difficult time. Relief groups like ACS are currently distributing three times the normal volume of food due to the continuing wildfires and COVID-19, and we are pleased to be able to contribute to the relief efforts, offering a safe and secure place to store items for those who have lost their homes.”

Charlene Sargent, Director of Pacific Union Conference Adventist Community Services added: “ We are extremely thankful to CMA CGM for their generous support in response to the thousands of devastating fires in California. The company's contribution will play a critical role in providing help and healing for California families who have been displaced, lost homes and continue to struggle to rebuild their lives.”

This effort is part of the CMA CGM’s unwavering commitment to the U.S. Last week, the company provided much-needed firefighting equipment and shipping containers to support efforts to contain the wildfires through the Logistics Victory Los Angeles initiative. Donated supplies included work gloves, hard hats, boots, coveralls and safety goggles, in addition to chainsaws for both firefighting and recovery efforts.

CMA CGM also provided critical supplies, including large refrigerated containers with generator sets, to several Louisiana communities impacted by Hurricane Laura earlier this month.

As the nation’s top ocean-freight carrier, CMA CGM serves 19 U.S. ports with 34 services and 93 weekly port calls, including the ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach and Oakland. In addition, the Group’s subsidiary, American President Lines (APL), operates a fleet of U.S.-flagged vessels and supports U.S. territories and American military stationed around the world.

The CMA CGM Group employs more than 12,000 team members across the U.S. and is also a leading provider of logistics services through its subsidiary CEVA Logistics.

