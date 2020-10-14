Lactiga Announces NIH-Funded Partnership with Mount Sinai to Advance its Patented Biologic for COVID-19 Treatment

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lactiga Inc., a biotechnology company advancing its patented anti-infective biologic, LCTG-001, announced today a collaboration agreement with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai to advance preclinical research into LCTG-001 as a potential treatment for COVID-19 patients. The collaborative team, led by Dr. Rebecca Powell, Assistant Professor of Medicine (Infectious Diseases), secured an NIH R01 Emergency Award of $2 million dollars to expand this study.

“We are proud to partner with Mount Sinai, which has maintained a leading role in COVID-19 research and innovation. We believe this collaboration will help us deliver a novel intervention to counteract this devastating virus,” said Dr. Viraj Mane, Lactiga’s Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer.

To date, preliminary in vitro studies demonstrate full neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 viral components, emphasizing the potential applicability of LCTG-001 to COVID-19 infections. Lactiga has engaged the United States Food and Drug Administration through the Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program to optimize its transition from research toward first-in-human clinical testing.

Dr. Rikin “Rik” Mehta, Co-Founder and Partner stated, “we see promise in a novel therapeutic that may help COVID-positive patients reduce their hospital stay and slow the progression of the disease, especially in our elderly and vulnerable populations”. With over 7.8 million cases and 210,000 deaths in the U.S. alone, a novel therapeutic that reduces COVID morbidity rates is critical.

About Lactiga

Lactiga Inc. is a biotechnology company developing new treatment options for patients with Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases including Selective IgA Deficiency, Common Variable Immunodeficiency and other rare immune diseases, and repurposing its technology toward COVID-19 treatment in response to the global pandemic.

About Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City's largest academic medical system, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai is a national and international source of unrivaled education, translational research and discovery, and collaborative clinical leadership ensuring that we deliver the highest quality care—from prevention to treatment of the most serious and complex human diseases. The Health System includes more than 7,200 physicians and features a robust and continually expanding network of multispecialty services, including more than 400 ambulatory practice locations throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, and Long Island. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 14 on U.S. News & World Report's "Honor Roll" of the Top 20 Best Hospitals in the country and the Icahn School of Medicine as one of the Top 20 Best Medical Schools in the country. Mount Sinai Health System hospitals are consistently ranked regionally by specialty and our physicians in the top 1% of all physicians nationally by U.S. News & World Report.

