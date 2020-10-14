OmniTRAX Collaborates with Greater Brownsville Economic Development Corporation to Launch Rail-Ready Sites Program

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OmniTRAX, Inc., a comprehensive logistics solutions provider and affiliate of The Broe Group, is working with the Greater Brownsville Economic Development Corporation (GBEDC) to bring the Rail-Ready Sites program to the Brownsville & Rio Grande International Railway (BRG). The OmniTRAX Rail-Ready Sites program connects companies looking to maximize supply chain performance with rail-served properties.

OmniTRAX and GBEDC are marketing three initial sites on the BRG totaling 50 acres. The BRG, which interchanges with Class 1 railroads Union Pacific, BNSF and Kansas City Southern Mexico, will focus on attracting advanced and heavy industries, including automotive assembly & parts manufacturing, aerospace component manufacturing, metals recycling, port-related industries and large scale manufacturing, plus energy, logistics and more.

“The attractiveness of Brownsville for both manufacturers and logistics starts with its comprehensive infrastructure network and continues with very pro-business state and local governments. Working with the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation, we’re confident we will attract fast-growing companies and bring new jobs and prosperity to the region,” said Federico Diaz Page, Director, Economic Development at OmniTRAX.

Mario Lozoya, Executive Director and CEO, Greater Brownsville Economic Development Corporation, said, “Brownsville offers companies a great location with access to Latin America via rail, highway and sea, and has a cost of doing business that is 20% lower than the rest of the country. Combine that with our young and skilled workforce, which includes participants in our award-winning “We Grow your Own” training program, and the OmniTRAX Rail-Ready Sites program is sure to be a great success for Brownsville.”

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America’s largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. More information is available at omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group

Based in Denver, The Broe Group and its affiliates form a privately-owned, multi-billion-dollar real estate, transportation, energy and investment organization with assets owned and managed across North America. Together, Broe managed companies employ more than 1,000 people and support employment of thousands of others through operations such as its Great Western Industrial Park in Northern Colorado. Its transportation affiliate, OmniTRAX, Inc., is one of North America’s largest private railroad and transportation management companies specializing in: management services, railroad and port services, intermodal solutions and industrial switching operations. Its energy affiliates include Great Western Petroleum LLC, the largest private operator in the third most prolific U.S. basin. Broe Real Estate Group acquires, develops and manages office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group also has multiple investment affiliates, including Three Leaf Ventures, which is focused on innovative healthcare technology start-ups. For more information, visit broe.com.

About Greater Brownsville Economic Development Corporation

The Greater Brownsville Economic Development Corporation (GBEDC), also known as GBIC, is a publicly-funded organization created in 1992 to help companies establish or expand operations in the Brownsville area. To strengthen the local economy, it works with the community to support local business owners, entrepreneurs, and startups. More information is available at https://greaterbrownsville.com/.