AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Members of Florida Farm Bureau Group

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A- (Excellent) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a-” from “a” of Florida Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company and its fully reinsured subsidiary, Florida Farm Bureau General Insurance Company, collectively referred to as Florida Farm Bureau Group. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to stable from negative. Both companies are domiciled in Gainsville, FL.

The ratings reflect Florida Farm Bureau Group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

These rating actions follow the group’s diminished results between 2016 and 2019, along with its year-to-date 2020 results, which have resulted in a deterioration of profitability metrics that compare unfavorably with the composite average. A number of factors, particularly hurricane activity, have negatively affected the auto and property lines of business in recent years, impacting operating performance . The group has implemented a number of actions to improve operating performance, including rate increases, non-renewal of undesirable risks and the effective management of assignment of benefits issues. However, the ultimate effectiveness of these initiatives have not come to full fruition and remains uncertain.

Florida Farm Bureau Group’s very strong balance sheet is supported by risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), a conservative investment portfolio and acceptable underwriting leverage measures. The business profile assessment reflects the group’s limited operating territory in a hurricane-prone state. Severe weather continues to be the group’s primary risk, and much of its ERM program has been centered appropriately around mitigating this exposure through a comprehensive catastrophe reinsurance program.

