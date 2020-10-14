INTRUSION’s New Cybersecurity Solution, Shield, Brings Government-Level Cybersecurity to Businesses

Until now, cybersecurity has failed to protect U.S. businesses, costing them billions of dollars. INTRUSION Shield™ works from the inside out to identify malicious agents and neutralize them real-time using AI.

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--INTRUSION Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ), a leading provider of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection services, announced today that it is now taking pre-orders on its newest cybersecurity solution for the enterprise, INTRUSION Shield™. Shield takes an entirely new approach to protecting an organization’s network by not merely alerting to cyber threats but immediately neutralizing them, keeping businesses safe without the need for human intervention.

INTRUSION is opening pre-orders for the solution based on positive results seen in the preliminary stages of beta testing, where Shield was able to stop more than 400,000 threats to three companies in just the first three days of testing.

Shield combines plug-n-play hardware, software, global data and services, along with real-time artificial intelligence (AI), to deliver a new and unique layer of cyber defense for businesses. Unlike other solutions, which focus on keeping out malicious incoming traffic, Shield works on the premise that cybercriminals already exist within your network. This means Shield is constantly monitoring all incoming and outgoing traffic.

Shield employs the use of this real-time AI to analyze INTRUSION’s threat-enriched, Big Data Cloud – the world’s largest inventory of IP relationships. Using its Process-flow Technology™, the solution applies signatures and rules based on DNS, TCP, UDP – and the connections between DNS and IPV4 and IPV6 addresses – to learn the behavior and patterns of cybercrime activity. Shield then uses this intelligence while it continuously monitors incoming and outgoing traffic to identify new threats.

Finally, the solution goes beyond monitoring by instantly stopping traffic to and from any malicious sources, protecting companies from ransomware, viruses, malware, data theft and more. Whereas other cybersecurity solutions only identify possible threats and overwhelm network managers with alerts, Shield instantly blocks these threats. This is important as security personnel cannot begin to research the thousands of daily alerts they receive, thereby allowing most attacks to go unnoticed.

Until now, cybersecurity has failed to protect U.S. businesses, costing them billions of dollars. The average cost of a data breach in corporate America is $3.9 million, according to a study by IBM and the Ponemon Institute, and Cybersecurity Ventures estimates that more than 60% of small businesses hit by ransomware in 2019 went bankrupt.

“Cybercriminals know that they can hold businesses – and our economy – hostage through breaches, ransomware, denial of service attacks and more. This is cyberwarfare, and we need to shift our mindset around cybersecurity in order to protect against it,” said Jack B. Blount, President and CEO of INTRUSION. “We’ve seen firsthand the damage these criminals can inflict, so we are bringing our government-level cybersecurity solution to the commercial market to help defend businesses that keep our economy running.”

On September 24, 2020, ASIS International, the world’s largest membership organization for security management companies, named INTRUSION Shield its 2020 Innovative Product Award winner at the Global Security Exchange Plus virtual conference. The award recognizes peer-distinguished solutions that address critical industry trends, representing innovation that is shaping the security industry.

With Shield, companies benefit from the expertise and experience of cybersecurity experts without the need to hire experts or take time away from existing security personnel. Shield requires only a simple, plug-n-play installation of a network appliance, and it delivers real-time and monthly reporting detailing the thousands of blocked threats in any given period of time.

INTRUSION Shield is available for pre-order today and will ship to customers on January 4, 2021 after all beta testing has completed. The solution is available at a low, per-seat cost per month with no annual contract required. Companies can request a free, 30-day trial at https://www.intrusion.com/shield/.

INTRUSION, Inc. is a global provider of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection solutions. INTRUSION’s family of solutions includes TraceCop™ for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant™ for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. INTRUSION’s solutions help protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, protecting, analyzing and reporting attacks or misuse of classified, private and regulated information for government and enterprise networks. For more information, please visit www.intrusion.com.

