Thrive Global Teams Up With Zoom To Launch Thrive Reset Zapp To Prevent Virtual Fatigue

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thrive Global, the behavior change technology company founded by Arianna Huffington, today announced that it is teaming up with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to launch the Thrive Reset Zapp, the in-meeting app that helps users de-stress in real time within Zoom Meetings to prevent virtual fatigue. Huffington made the announcement alongside Zoom Chief Product Officer Oded Gal during the keynote at Zoomtopia, Zoom's annual user conference, where Zoom announced it will be bringing Zapps to its platform.

Neuroscience shows it takes only 60 seconds to course-correct from stress. The Thrive Reset Zapp comes pre-loaded with default 60-second guides on topics like stretching, gratitude and mindfulness to help prevent virtual fatigue. It also makes it possible for users to create their own personalized Reset with guided breathing using the photos, quotes and sounds that bring them calm and joy. Users can share their personalized Reset Guide directly in a meeting, so they can not only create a collective moment of Reset, but share special moments from their lives to bring more authentic intimacy and connection to Zoom Meetings.

“If this year has shown us anything, it's that we're never going back to the way things were – and that Zoom is the new office,” said Arianna Huffington, Founder and CEO of Thrive Global. “Now that we’re all spending hours each day on Zoom, we need to create new rituals and practices within Zoom Meetings to prevent virtual fatigue. The Thrive Reset Zapp is about giving people simple tools that bring more humanity to technology and, to use a Zoom phrase, deliver happiness. You can use the Thrive Reset Zapp at the beginning of a meeting to start out fresh, in the middle of a meeting to stay focused, or at the end to help you recenter before moving onto your next Zoom. It only takes 60 seconds. We must create a new normal that empowers us to perform at our best at work, prevent virtual fatigue, and build deeper connections with our colleagues – all right here in the Zoom Meeting.”

"We're thrilled to be working with Arianna and the team at Thrive Global to launch the Thrive Reset Zapp," said Oded Gal, Chief Product Officer of Zoom. "Arianna has long been a thought leader and influential voice on the relationship between well-being and productivity and we cannot wait for everyone to experience the Reset Guides that Thrive is bringing to Zoom through Zapps. It's truly remarkable what you can accomplish in 60 seconds and how even small breaks can help you power through your day to prevent virtual fatigue and stay productive."

"Our Thrive Reset Zapp is an important step in our platform vision to meet users wherever they are and deliver them science-backed Microsteps to improve their well-being and performance," said Danny Shea, Chief Brand Officer of Thrive Global. "Thrive Reset is one of the most engaging features of our behavior change platform, and by bringing it to Zoom, we'll be able to help over 300 million daily meeting participants prevent virtual fatigue and thrive in the new world of work."

Thrive Global’s enterprise behavior change platform is used by hundreds of thousands of employees across companies ranging from Walmart and Salesforce, to Accenture and Bank of America. The enterprise platform helps employees reduce stress and build mental resilience through a combination of science, storytelling and actionable Microsteps designed to improve their well-being and performance.

About Thrive Global

Thrive Global is a leading behavior change tech company helping individuals, corporations and communities improve their well-being and performance through our behavior change platform, storytelling and corporate services. Thrive was founded by Arianna Huffington and launched in 2016 with the mission of changing the way we work and live by ending the collective delusion that burnout is the price we must pay for success. We offer companies and individuals sustainable, science-based solutions to enhance both mental and physical well-being and performance, purpose and relationship with technology. We are committed to accelerating this culture shift around the world. Thrive Global is headquartered in New York City and has offices in San Francisco, Athens, Mumbai, Melbourne and Bucharest. For more information, visit www.thriveglobal.com.