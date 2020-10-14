LOGIX Fiber Networks Adds MicroCorp as Master Agent, Expanding LOGIX’s Extensive Fiber Network Across Texas

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LOGIX Fiber Networks, a Texas-based business connectivity company with more than 280,000 miles of fiber across Texas, has recently partnered with telecommunications, data center, cybersecurity and cloud solutions master agent MicroCorp. Adding MicroCorp expands LOGIX’s footprint in the state of Texas and will accelerate growth across key business drivers for LOGIX.

LOGIX has provided carrier-grade, fiber network services to Texas businesses for more than 35 years and owns the state’s largest independent network with over 3,000 on-net buildings, 6,200 route miles of metro fiber, 2,800 route miles of long-haul fiber and is on-net in 100+ data centers in major Texas cities.

Similarly, for more than 30 years, MicroCorp has been a leading national master agent for telecommunications, cybersecurity, data center, and cloud services, working to simplify the purchase and integration of IT services for their vast partner network.

“MicroCorp is an established and leading master agent, and we are excited to expand LOGIX’s footprint by partnering with them,” said Scott Brueggeman, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer of LOGIX. “MicroCorp’s Ultimate Partner Experience aligns with the first-class service we provide. As we continue to expand in Texas, especially in dense metro areas, we know MicroCorp will be a great partner for the range of services we bring to our clients.”

“LOGIX is the premier fiber network in Texas and has a deep knowledge of Texas business markets. As one of the only pure business-to-business carrier-grade fiber providers in the State, we know that LOGIX is well-positioned to help carriers and businesses navigate Texas’ growing economy, the explosion of urban development and the ever-expanding job market,” said Christopher Shubert, SVP of Sales at MicroCorp. “Together, we are excited to expand LOGIX’s top-class service offerings to companies across Texas.”

MicroCorp represents a large national partner network and is genuinely committed to enabling and empowering the success of its partners. Since 1986, MicroCorp has been dedicated to simplifying the purchase, provisioning and management of IT services. Today, the company is an established master agent and leading distributor of telecommunications, cybersecurity, data center and cloud solutions.

For more information about MicroCorp, please visit www.microcorp.com or call 1-800-332-0669.

For more information about LOGIX, visit logix.com or call 281-336-9006.

About MicroCorp

With over 30 years of experience, MicroCorp is the premier value-added master agent for telecommunications, data center and cloud services. MicroCorp represents a large national partner network and is genuinely committed to enabling and empowering the success of our partners, leveraging our strong relationships with world-class service providers, cultivated over decades. MicroCorp ensures our commitments with Nautilus, the most complete back-office support tool for quoting, provisioning, commissioning, customer support and sales in the industry. For more information, please visit www.microcorp.com or call 1-800-332-0669.

About LOGIX Fiber Networks

LOGIX Fiber Networks is the largest fiber network provider in Texas, providing highly secure fiber-based data, voice services, and data center access to over 10,000 enterprise and carrier customers and connecting over 100 data centers across Texas.

With a 35-year history and known for its outstanding Texas-based customer service, flexible and fast connectivity options, and best-in-class reliability due to its built-for-business fiber network, LOGIX offers a broad range of business voice and data options. Services include Business Voice, Business Internet, Business Ethernet, Business Wavelength, Business Voice Cloud, Business Voice Trunks, Data Centers, and Cloud Connect. For more information call 281-336-9006 or visit logix.com.