Columbia Sportswear Launches Omni-Heat Black Dot, an Industry-First Warming Technology

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Columbia Sportswear (Nasdaq: COLM), a leading innovator across apparel and footwear, is launching its new Omni-Heat Black Dot technology, the outdoor industry’s first external thermal shield built to protect from the cold. This new textile acts as a heat magnet, featuring thousands of multilayered black dots that capture solar heat and trap warmth to keep people warmer in cold weather. Combined with Columbia’s Omni-Heat 3D thermal-reflective lining, the new collection of men’s and women’s Omni-Heat Black Dot jackets is Columbia’s most advanced solution for fighting the cold this winter. These cutting-edge jackets are available at https://www.columbia.com/tech-reflective/ and select retail locations.

The patent-pending Omni-Heat Black Dot technology features thousands of black dots on the exterior designed to help people warm smarter. Each multilayered dot is made of aluminum and covered with a black coating to enhance heat absorption from scattered or direct sunlight. Extensive laboratory and field testing shows that the jacket heats up quickly and holds that heat longer than jackets without this new technology.

Columbia’s Omni-Heat Black Dot material represents a culmination of warming innovations that began with the introduction of Omni-Heat Reflective lining, a revolutionary approach to lightweight insulation that is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. The reflective qualities of Omni-Heat aluminum dots bounce back the body’s radiant heat, similar to a breathable space blanket. In 2018, Columbia introduced its enhanced Omni-Heat 3D technology, which features small pods of vertically oriented fuzzy fibers on top of the reflective material to add more heat retention properties. Today’s launch of the Omni-Heat Black Dot technology is yet another technical leap forward and incorporates a new approach to fighting the cold.

“ To maximize a shell fabric’s heat retention, we looked closely at low-emissivity windows that rely on a thin layer of metal on the glass,” said Haskell Beckham, PhD, Columbia’s Sr. Director of Apparel Innovation. “ We’d never seen insulation placed on the outer layer of a jacket before, and we’ve been extremely impressed with the heat absorption and retention performance throughout our testing in the laboratory and in frigid climates around the world.”

In its inaugural season, Columbia is offering three cutting edge Omni-Heat Black Dot jacket styles, for a total of six models across men’s and women’s collections. Combined with Columbia’s award-winning Omni-Heat 3D lining and high performance insulation, these Omni-Heat Black Dot jackets represent Columbia’s most advanced system for cold weather:

Dawn Watch Black Dot Jacket – The Dawn Watch Black Dot Jacket has a trio of Columbia technologies designed for ultimate warmth, including an Omni-Heat Black Dot outer layer, advanced thermal-reflective Omni-Heat 3D lining, and Omni-Heat Stretch Insulation. It’s built for mother nature’s coldest days and retails for $350.

– The Dawn Watch Black Dot Jacket has a trio of Columbia technologies designed for ultimate warmth, including an Omni-Heat Black Dot outer layer, advanced thermal-reflective Omni-Heat 3D lining, and Omni-Heat Stretch Insulation. It’s built for mother nature’s coldest days and retails for $350. Barrett Spur Black Dot Parka – Columbia’s most luxe Black Dot style offers 700 fill-power responsibly sourced down and a plush faux fur trim. The Barrett Spur features a full suite of Columbia technologies including an Omni-Heat Black Dot, advanced thermal-reflective Omni-Heat 3D lining, and Omni-Heat Stretch Insulation. It’s a premium parka designed for maximum warmth and protection and retails for $600.

– Columbia’s most luxe Black Dot style offers 700 fill-power responsibly sourced down and a plush faux fur trim. The Barrett Spur features a full suite of Columbia technologies including an Omni-Heat Black Dot, advanced thermal-reflective Omni-Heat 3D lining, and Omni-Heat Stretch Insulation. It’s a premium parka designed for maximum warmth and protection and retails for $600. Three Forks Black Dot Jacket – The Three Forks Black Dot Jacket features a combination of cold-defeating technologies, including a heat-capturing Omni-Heat Black Dot exterior, advanced thermal-reflective Omni-Heat 3D lining, and the enhanced warmth and flexible comfort of Omni-Heat Stretch Insulation. Available later this fall, it will retail for $280.

