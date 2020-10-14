FirstHealth of the Carolinas Partners with Troy Medicare

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FirstHealth of the Carolinas and Troy Medicare announced today that they have signed a contract to enable Troy Medicare members to access FirstHealth’s facilities providers in-network, including the FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC.

Troy Medicare is a Medicare Advantage plan based in Charlotte, North Carolina that leverages its network of independent pharmacies to improve outcomes and coordinate care. Troy Medicare currently operates in Robeson, Iredell, Cabarrus, and Rowan counties in North Carolina.

Flaviu Simihaian, Troy Medicare’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are excited to partner with FirstHealth to reduce the burden of denials and prior authorizations that plague providers today. Healthcare is hyperlocal and our role as a Medicare Advantage plan is to empower providers in each local community in North Carolina by making it easier for them to tailor the best care for each member without restrictions.”

“FirstHealth of the Carolinas is pleased to participate in the Troy Medicare Advantage offering,” said Mickey W. Foster, MHA, CEO of FirstHealth of the Carolinas. “We are committed to providing seniors with affordable health care choices and access to the high-quality care and wide range of services offered by FirstHealth.”

About FirstHealth

FirstHealth of the Carolinas, a private, not-for-profit health care network, is headquartered in Pinehurst, N.C. Its nearly 5,000 employees serve 15 counties in the mid-Carolinas. Licensed for four hospitals with 610 beds, FirstHealth demonstrates a commitment to treating the whole patient and to providing quality health care for the entire community – especially those in need. For more information about FirstHealth of the Carolinas, visit www.firsthealth.org.

About Troy Medicare

Troy Medicare is a North Carolina-based Medicare Advantage company with a mission to improve healthcare in each local community it serves. By empowering local providers and pharmacies with streamlined operations and fair pricing, each member receives the best, tailored, hyper-local care.

For more information on Troy Medicare, please visit http://www.troymedicare.com.