First Databank Selected as Drug Database Provider for CliniComp, Intl.’s Full-Service EHR Pharmacy Solution

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Databank, Inc. (FDB), the leading provider of drug and medical device knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise decisions, has been selected to supply the drug database for a new and expanded EHR pharmacy module to be offered by CliniComp, Intl., a global provider of hospital-wide clinical documentation systems and electronic health record (EHR) solutions.

CliniComp will integrate the FDB MedKnowledge® database into its EHR to drive a single, full-service pharmacy and medication management system designed to simplify all inpatient pharmacy workflows, including computerized physician order enter (CPOE), medication dispensing and administration.

“Hospitals today need a more robust integrated pharmacy workflow management system within the EHR to make ordering, conflict checking, documenting and dispensing medications easier and more accurate,” said Nancy Pratt, RN, MSN, Senior Vice President Clinical Product Design of CliniComp, Intl. “FDB MedKnowledge will support CliniComp to deliver a more intuitive, easy-to-use solution across all medication workflows, while facilitating meaningful clinical decision support [CDS] alerts, seamless interoperability and smarter data analytics.”

Pratt explained: “We also chose MedKnowledge because the database features excellent organization and structure. This will enable CliniComp to furnish clinicians with access to the right medication information appropriate for their contexts, as well as detailed drug product classifications for more precise selection of drugs.”

Bob Katter, President of FDB, said the alliance will streamline pharmacy workflows to make ordering and dispensing medications more efficient for clinicians. “We will provide CliniComp’s users with meaningful, targeted and actionable medication guidance to support their clinical decision-making,” Katter said. “This will help further improve patient care and safety.”

The new CliniComp pharmacy system powered by FDB MedKnowledge will:

Save clinicians time with faster order processing via intelligent dispensing. The system will automate package choice and medication ordering based on criteria such as patient-specific parameters and medication inventory.

Save hospitals implementation time via the use of prebuilt medication concepts offered within MedKnowledge. The new full function pharmacy system will provide a foundation from which hospitals can more quickly tailor a solution to meet specific needs.

Save hospitals time and resources in updating medication information while ensuring the latest drug data is readily available to clinicians. MedKnowledge will facilitate automated medication updates with minimal post-load maintenance, so there is no downtime.

In addition to FDB MedKnowledge, CliniComp plans to implement the FDB Interoperability Module™ to enhance medication reconciliation and interoperability with external hospital systems, such as automated dispensing cabinets.

