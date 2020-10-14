Febreze Calls on Dog Owners to “Say Up to Your Pup” This Adopt-A-Dog-Month

Febreze is launching “Say Up to Your Pup,” a call for dog owners everywhere to invite their furry friends up onto furniture for cuddles and stop worrying about odors that may get left behind with Febreze Fabric Refresher (Photo: Business Wire)

Febreze is launching “Say Up to Your Pup,” a call for dog owners everywhere to invite their furry friends up onto furniture for cuddles and stop worrying about odors that may get left behind with Febreze Fabric Refresher (Photo: Business Wire)

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Febreze is launching “Say Up to Your Pup,” a call for dog owners everywhere to invite their furry friends up onto furniture for cuddles and stop worrying about odors that may get left behind. Smells from dogs can get trapped in the fibers of the most tough-to-clean fabrics, causing pawrents to say “off” the couch, bed, and furniture, and miss out on snuggle time—but Febreze Fabric Refresher makes it easy to eliminate those malodors, leaving behind a light, clean scent.

To get the word out, Febreze is partnering with Queer Eye star and pawrent Karamo and the world’s largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization, North Shore Animal League America. The goal is to help make the transition from shelters to homes a bit easier for everyone this Adopt-a-Dog Month.

“My dog Logan is so adorable, but I was always hesitant to let him next to me on my couch or in bed because of the smell he’d leave behind,” says Karamo. “But with Febreze Fabric Refresher, living with a dog means still having a fresh-smelling home all the time. Now I say come on ‘up’ and give me all the cuddles!”

Febreze Fabric Refresher can be used on fabrics weekly to eliminate odors as part of a regular cleaning routine and is easy to use: Simply turn the nozzle on, and spray in a sweeping motion to lightly mist the fabric in question, and then let it dry. It can be used on hard-to-wash fabrics like carpets, furniture, upholstery, bedding, throws or blankets, and not on fabrics that water spot, such as silk, suede, and leather.

Karamo is also helping Febreze kick off a call-to-action on social media, to help raise donations to North Shore Animal League America. He’ll be sharing photos of his dog on Instagram and encouraging others to join in. For every in-feed photo or video on Instagram of a dog “up” on a couch, bed, or furniture with the hashtag #SayUpWithFebreze, Febreze will donate $25 (up to $25,000 with a minimum donation of $20,000) to support North Shore Animal League America’s no-kill mission. Instagram profile must be set to public in order for hashtag use to be counted as a donation.

“It’s important that pet-parents create homes that are comfortable for everyone, where quality time can be shared,” says Joanne Yohannan, Senior Vice President of Operations at North Shore Animal League America. “We are excited to partner with Febreze on ‘Say Up to Your Pup’, since Febreze Fabric Refresher is one tool that helps pet parents worry less so they can confidently invite their dog ‘up’ for more cherished time together.”

With Febreze Fabric Refresher, Saying Up to Your Pup never felt (or smelled) so good.

Febreze Fabric Refresher is available at retailers nationwide and online starting at $4.49 in varieties such as Pet Odor Eliminator, Extra Strength, and Gain.

About Febreze

In 1998, Procter & Gamble (P&G) gave households a breath of fresh air with the launch of Febreze®, known today as the preeminent brand for providing a fresh, clean scent and eliminating odors from fabrics and the air.

Febreze® boasts a line of products with freshness capabilities that range from ridding of pet odors and tackling sweat stink to decorating the home with scent and freshening on the go. Febreze® continues to be one of the fastest growing brands in P&G’s portfolio of household brands and bring innovative products to market. Fresh air is an essential and basic human right, and that the air we breathe can give us “fresh starts.”

About P&G

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com/ for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

About North Shore Animal League America

Animal League America has saved more than 1,100,000 lives. As the world’s largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization, we understand that a rescue isn’t complete until each animal is placed into a loving home. Our innovative programs provide education to reduce animal cruelty and advance standards in animal welfare. We reach across the country to rescue animals from overcrowded shelters, unwanted litters, puppy mills, natural disasters and other emergencies and find them permanent, loving homes. www.animalleague.org