Fall Life Hacks with Meteorologist, Lifestyle Expert, and TV Host, Cheryl Nelson

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Meteorologist and lifestyle expert, Cheryl Nelson, is sharing her “fall hacks” to help people navigate the new season. A favorite time of year for many, the cooler temperatures come as a welcome relief from summer. However, Cheryl’s tips help address the unwelcome aspects that also arrive each year – like dry air, seasonal allergies, and unpredictable weather – so that people can better enjoy the fall season.

“When we talk about fall, we love to highlight the season’s positive aspects– more temperate weather, colored leaves, and harvest season. However, the weather change can trigger discomfort, and in some cases, adverse situations,” says Cheryl. “Preparedness is key to ensuring you spend more time appreciating the season rather than addressing an unpleasant situation.”

Below, Cheryl shares a few “Fall Hacks” to help prepare and adjust to autumn:

Fight Fall Dryness : Cold temperatures and wind tend to dry out the skin, so remember to moisturize! Frequent hand washing & hand sanitizer use can also make your skin dry. Not to mention that with dry air can also come increased static: keep dryer sheets nearby for both hair and clothing static. It’s also a good idea to use a humidifier in the home to keep the relative humidity up inside the house.

: Cold temperatures and wind tend to dry out the skin, so remember to moisturize! Frequent hand washing & hand sanitizer use can also make your skin dry. Not to mention that with dry air can also come increased static: keep dryer sheets nearby for both hair and clothing static. It’s also a good idea to use a humidifier in the home to keep the relative humidity up inside the house. Ease Seasonal Sniffles: Look out for ragweed, mold spores, and dust mites this season. These triggers can all lead to nasal and ocular discomfort, increased sneezing, nasal congestion or runny nose, and watery, itchy eyes. When pollen counts are highest (typically morning and dusk or on dry, windy days), it may be best to avoid going outdoors. If venturing outside, remember that pollen can remain on clothing and hair and contribute to discomfort long after heading in. If raking leaves, remove the piles of leaves immediately. A damp pile of leaves is the perfect breeding ground for mold spores. To reduce symptoms – remove shoes, change, and wash clothes after outdoor activities in addition to wiping pets off before bringing them back in. If symptoms persist, discuss with a doctor about the use of antihistamines. It is also important to wash bedding at least once a week in hot water using a detergent like Arm and Hammer Sensitive Skin, Free & Clear, which is hypoallergenic and fragrance-free, to avoid skin irritation and eliminate pollen build-up.

“Although people don’t associate autumn with storms, severe weather conditions can happen at any time of the year when atmospheric conditions are ripe. If you live along the East or Gulf Coasts, keep in mind that hurricane season runs until November 30th . If you live in the western half of the country, wildfire season can last until seasonal winter rain and snow arrives. Finally, if you suffer from ragweed allergies, you may not get relief until the first frost. Being prepared is key, so you won’t be surprised by anything Mother Nature throws your way. Since autumn is my favorite time of the year, I want you to feel prepared enough to make it one of your favorites too” adds Cheryl.