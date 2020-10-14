PanTheryx Acquires Goodgut® and Preliva® Brands from Greenteaspoon Inc.

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PanTheryx, the world’s largest colostrum-based nutrition and biotechnology company, announced today it has closed on the purchase of the Goodgut® digestive health brands, including its Preliva® polyphenol prebiotic formula. Goodgut’s plant-based Preliva is designed to help the natural bacteria in the gut flourish which supports the body’s natural defenses and promotes digestive health. This acquisition will add a high-quality prebiotic to the PanTheryx product lines that already include bovine colostrum for digestive and immune human health.

“We are pleased to grow the PanTheryx line of products that support gut and immune health with a branded prebiotic that has been shown to optimize the body’s digestive system,” said Wes Parris, president and CEO of PanTheryx. “We look forward to integrating Goodgut and Preliva into our ColostrumOne family of products to provide consumers with an even broader range of options to enhance overall health and wellness. With PanTheryx’s more than 35 years of bovine colostrum nutrition experience, we will continue to commercialize products that enhance human wellness in the future.”

Goodgut prebiotic supplements are powered by the proprietary ingredient Preliva, which is a natural polyphenol that safely nourishes the beneficial bacteria in the gut microbiome. Preliva works by fortifying the protective lining of the gut and nourishing the digestive tract. The Goodgut line of products were designed by applying quality and scientific principles to natural ingredients, resulting in products that meet the highest standards for effective and safe use in children and adults.

To learn more about PanTheryx and its bovine colostrum, ColostrumOne, for human and animal nutrition, please visit www.pantheryx.com. Greg Horn of William Hood and Company advised PanTheryx on the transaction. Colleen Grady of the law firm of Alvarez & Diaz-Silveira LLP acted as counsel to PanTheryx. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About PanTheryx

PanTheryx is a nutrition and biotechnology company committed to the broad commercialization of bovine colostrum-based health and wellness solutions for the global human and animal health markets. As the world’s largest producer of bovine colostrum, PanTheryx utilizes the cellular and biomolecular processes of bovine colostrum to develop and produce a wide range of therapeutics, spanning the range of nutritional interventions to biologics. PanTheryx’s proprietary colostrum, ColostrumOne™ is nature’s superfood; designed to be comprehensive as nature intended with the important nutritional components for health and vitality throughout all stages of life. Founded in 2007, PanTheryx is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Production facilities are located in Phoenix, AZ and Ripon, CA. To learn more, please visit PanTheryx.com.

