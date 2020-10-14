VectorVest’s Financial Freedom Summit Livestreams Next Week

CORNELIUS, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, VectorVest announced a free 3-Day Financial Freedom Summit Livestream for investors seeking education for successful stock trading in a volatile market. This free event will occur each day on October 19, 20 and 21, 2020, between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. EDT.

VectorVest has assembled market experts from around the world, including Lee Lowell, best-selling author of Get Rich with Options, Dr. David Paul, Managing Director, VectorVest U.K., and Mark Noble, Senior VP of ETF Strategy -- Canada’s Horizons ETFs. Presentations include Income Generation Using Covered Calls and others by expert VectorVest instructors on swing trading, trading options, and retirement investing. Speakers will offer their unique perspectives gained from practical and well-honed experience on how investors can navigate this challenging market.

“Financial literacy is essential to achieving true financial freedom,” stresses Linda Royer, CEO of VectorVest, Inc. “That is what the VectorVest Financial Freedom Summit is all about -- giving you the knowledge and information that empowers you to build wealth. No matter where you are in your journey, just starting out, or decades in, this event has valuable information to help you reach your goals.”

Each day has a specific focus. Day 1 is about Swing Trading and the presentations center on the active trader. Day 2 is about Options for Income, Profit and Protection directed at the option trader. Day 3 is about Playing Catch-up for Your Retirement, with a variety of practical retirement topics, including Building and Managing a Retirement Growth Portfolio and Solving the Income Challenge Using ETFs.

About VectorVest

Providing the highest quality investment research for 30 years, VectorVest’s comprehensive approach to investing combines the insight of fundamental valuation with the power of technical analysis in an easy-to-use stock analysis software package for all types of investors. VectorVest provides a Buy, Sell or Hold rating for over 19,000 stocks daily based on its proprietary Value, Safety and Timing system. VectorVest analyzes markets in the U.S., Canada, Australia, U.K., Western Europe, Singapore and Hong Kong. Visit www.vectorvest.com.

