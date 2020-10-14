Axonius and Remediant Partner to Simplify Access Management

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axonius, the leader in cybersecurity asset management, today announced a partnership with leading precision privileged access management provider Remediant that enables customers to continuously identify privileged users and their points of exposure to ransomware and lateral movement. Using the Remediant SecureONE adapter in the Axonius Cybersecurity Asset Management platform, customers may identify all privileged access discovered by Remediant, and associate users with known devices seen in Axonius.

IT and security teams spend significant amounts of time identifying privileged users, and even more time figuring out everything a privileged user has access to. A recent ESG survey shows that 73% of organizations admit to having an end-user device visibility gap. With privileged users becoming more prevalent and distributed, and the complexity of IT environments increasing, continuous monitoring of user access and IT assets is needed more than ever before.

“It’s become extremely challenging to discover and correlate information for IT assets and privileged users, and the recent shift to remote work makes asset and user monitoring more critical,” said JD Sherry, chief strategy officer, Remediant. “By integrating with Axonius, we bring visibility into the device and the identity layer into a single dashboard that offers a real understanding of the risk exposure to your assets.”

Together, the agentless Axonius and Remediant solutions can be quickly and easily deployed to close the end-user device visibility gap by delivering continuous, real-time identification of privileged users along with correlated data to help identify which devices are associated with privileged and non-privileged users. A simple search with the Axonius Query Wizard delivers instant understanding into user policy level, last Remediant scan time, and all associated devices. Security teams may then create custom dashboards and report on user access over time.

“Axonius is committed to expanding our partnership footprint so that customers can integrate any data source needed to better understand their IT environment and reduce cyber risk,” said Dean Sysman, co-founder and CEO, Axonius. “The Remediant adapter helps our customers better understand their assets by correlating rich user access data with device data in the Axonius platform.”

See the Axonius - Remediant Solution Live

At 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT, on Thursday, November 12, Axonius and Remediant will co-host a webinar, Managing and Securing Corporate Assets in a Perimeterless, Remote-First World. Participants will learn:

Why it’s become so challenging to discover and correlate information for IT assets and privileged users

Why the shift to remote work has elevated the need for asset and user monitoring

How the Remediant adapter on the Axonius Cybersecurity Asset Management platform can simplify asset and privileged access discovery.

For more information or to register, visit https://info.axonius.com/axonius-remediant

Axonius Technology Partner Program

Axonius is building an ecosystem to foster success for both technology partners and their customers by providing cybersecurity asset management capabilities that are foundational to any security strategy. With more than 270 adapters (pre-built API integrations) for security and IT management solutions, Axonius is the only cybersecurity asset management platform that can provide the comprehensive visibility and security policy enforcement that companies need to stay secure.

Axonius has quickly become the platform of choice for ensuring proper coverage, deployment, and usage of tools in the security and IT tech stack. As a result, Axonius Tech Partners are seeing increased adoption of their platforms as the Axonius customer base grows rapidly. To learn more about Axonius technology partnerships and joint go-to-market opportunities, visit https://www.axonius.com/partners.

About Axonius

Axonius is the cybersecurity asset management platform that gives organizations a comprehensive asset inventory, uncovers security solution coverage gaps, and automatically validates and enforces security policies. By seamlessly integrating with over 270 security and management solutions, Axonius is deployed in minutes, improving cyber hygiene immediately. Covering millions of devices at customers like The New York Times, Schneider Electric, Landmark Health, AppsFlyer, and many more, Axonius was named the Most Innovative Startup of 2019 at the prestigious RSAC Innovation Sandbox, was named to the CNBC 2019 Upstart 100 list, and was one of the 20 Rising Stars on the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100 list. For more, visit Axonius.com.

About Remediant

San Francisco-based Remediant is disrupting the Privileged Access Management (PAM) market by taking a laser-focused approach to removing the biggest undiscovered security risk: (24x7/always on/persistent) administrator (rights/privileges/access) on the network. Built upon the principle of Zero Standing Privilege, Remediant’s award-winning SecureONE PAM software delivers just enough, just-in-time privileged access and continuous discovery with agentless, vaultless simplicity. SecureONE protects millions of endpoints and has been adopted by major enterprises across a number of industries. For more information, please visit: https://www.remediant.com.