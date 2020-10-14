 ERS Genomics Announces Agreement with FASMAC to Commercialize CRISPR/Cas9 Research Reagents in Japan

DUBLIN & KANAGAWA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ERS Genomics Limited (“ERS”), which was formed to provide broad access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property (IP) co-owned by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, today announced it has signed an agreement with FASMAC Co., Ltd ("FASMAC") of Japan. Under the terms of the non-exclusive agreement FASMAC acquires the right to use CRISPR/Cas9 technology and commercialize tools and reagents associated with it.

Established in 2001, FASMAC provides food analysis and biotechnology products and services including DNA/RNA synthesis products, DNA sequencing services, food testing services and genetic analysis reagents and kits.

ERS Genomics holds an exclusive worldwide license from Dr. Charpentier to the foundational patents covering CRISPR/Cas9. Companies can obtain licenses to this technology for internal research and commercialization of research tools, kits, reagents and genetically modified cell lines and organisms.

"Our portfolio of Japanese companies taking license to the CRISPR/Cas9 technology is growing rapidly, and we are very pleased to be working with FASMAC," said Eric Rhodes, CEO of ERS Genomics. "We look forward to watching the company as it grows in this space and provides a valuable contribution to the genome editing field."

Dr Satoshi Futo, CEO of FASMAC commented: “Having access to advanced technologies such as CRISPR/Cas9 is very important to us, as we strive to create value for our customers both in Japan and overseas. The license from ERS will allow us to expand our already broad offering.”

Financial details of the agreement are not disclosed.

For additional information please visit www.fasmac.co.jp and www.ersgenomics.com