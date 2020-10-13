Virginia Approves STEMscopes Digital STEM Curriculum in State Science Textbook Adoption

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accelerate Learning today announced that the STEMscopes digital STEM curriculum has been approved by the Virginia Board of Education as part of the state textbook adoption for science. The adoption of STEMscopes Virginia includes grades K-6 and Physical Science, Life Science, Chemistry, and Physics.

STEMscopes Virginia is a comprehensive, hands-on STEM curriculum that is built from the ground up to the 2018 Virginia Science Standards of Learning and Curriculum Framework. STEMscopes is centered on phenomena-based instruction to drive student inquiry and a passion for STEM. Through the research-based 5E plus intervention and acceleration learning model, students explore scientific concepts through dynamic phenomena found in everyday life.

“We’re pleased that STEMscopes will be an integral part of student inquiry in science in Virginia schools and districts,” said Dr. Vernon Johnson, president and CEO of Accelerate Learning. “With STEMscopes, students actually do science, instead of simply reading about it in a textbook. STEMscopes takes a constructivist approach where students investigate real-world phenomena through hands-on, collaborative experiences, while teachers receive embedded support and the flexibility to teach in whatever style they like.”

STEMscopes combines a comprehensive digital curriculum, supplemental print materials, and ready-made exploration kits with embedded professional development to support student and teacher success. It provides easy access from any device at any time, and can be used in traditional classrooms, hybrid learning, and distance learning. It also includes a number of new features to better support distance learning and hands-on learning at home.

For information or to request a full-district or full-school access trial, visit https://www.stemscopes.com/state/va/.

About STEMscopes

STEMscopes, created by Accelerate Learning Inc., is an award-winning, research-based national leader in PreK-12 STEM curriculum. Used by over 5 million students across all 50 states, STEMscopes provides comprehensive digital resources, supplemental print materials, and hands-on exploration kits that drive engagement and academic growth. For more information, visit stemscopes.com or call toll-free 800-531-0864.