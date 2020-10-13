Popcornopolis Introduces Candy Corn Popcorn and Other Fan-Favorite, Iconic Fall Flavors Just in Time for Halloween

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For Candy Corn lovers, Halloween just got a little sweeter this year, thanks to the introduction of Popcornopolis’ newest innovation, Candy Corn Popcorn. Starting with the finest American-grown, non-GMO corn, Popcornopolis’ new limited time offering, available at select retailers and www.popcornopolis.com, features signature flavor notes of caramelized sugar, butter, marshmallow and vanilla, all coming together to create a delicious reimagination of the timeless fall treat.

Along with Candy Corn, Popcornopolis is introducing four additional new varieties - Honey Butter, Vanilla Bean, Snicker Doodle and Cookies & Cream. Like all of Popcornopolis’ offerings, these new fall-inspired offerings are all not only amazingly tasty but also gluten free.

Of course, if you’re one of the overwhelming majority of people that a recent National Confectioners Association survey found will seek a creative, fun and safe way to celebrate the Halloween season this year, Popcornopolis has you covered as well! With customizable, individually wrapped Mini Cones featuring either Spooky or Cutie Monsters on them, available on their own or in a cauldron, the brand is giving everyone the ability to be a Halloween Hero and become the “go to house” for a memorable trick-or-treating experience.

Popcornopolis also offers Halloween-themed tins, which can be customized with up to three varieties, perfect for those looking to be a Halloween Hero in their own family, or for giving as a gift. With more than fifteen craveable recipes to choose from, including seasonally inspired Apple Pie and Hot Cocoa & Marshmallow, to longtime favorites like Zebra Popcorn, Caramel Corn and Kettle Corn, the combinations are endlessly delicious.

“Our new seasonal varieties are inspired by premium, nostalgic ingredients that are synonymous with fall,” said Phil Fox, Popcornopolis’ Executive Chef and VP of Product Development. “Along with our Candy Corn and other new flavors, for anyone looking to make this Halloween a special one, our mini cones, which can be customized with family and neighborhood favorites, will ensure that Halloween 2020 is a sweet one for all those who receive them.”

Whether Candy Corn Popcorn, another new fall-inspired offering, or one of the company’s best sellers, every Popcornopolis’ creation comes with their money-back guarantee, where the team will replace or refund any purchase if there’s not 100% satisfaction. All of Popcornopolis’ creations can be found online at www.popcornopolis.com, with free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

ABOUT POPCORNOPOLIS

Popped in small batches with the finest ingredients, Popcornopolis’ gourmet popcorn delivers craveable, true-to-life flavors in every bite. From the select popcorn kernels that are American-grown, non-GMO and naturally gluten-free, to the real ingredients that create our mouthwatering flavors, every team member at Popcornopolis’ Los Angeles popcorn factory pours their heart into creating each Popcornopolis signature cone.

Popcornopolis was founded by Wally and Kathy Arnold, who set out to create the world’s most delicious gourmet caramel corn. After 14 months in the kitchen spent carefully refining and taste testing their recipe, they finally launched the Popcornopolis flagship store in 2003 at Hollywood’s famed Universal CityWalk. Visitors there continue to be treated to delicious aromas of popping corn, cooking caramel, and the drizzled toppings, ultimately realizing that everything else pales in comparison.

For more information, or to order online, visit www.popcornopolis.com

* https://candyusa.com/news/halloween-is-happening/