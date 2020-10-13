P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.7907 per share on the Common Stock and on the Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock of the Company, payable on or after November 16, 2020 to Common Stock shareholders of record at the close of business on October 23, 2020, and to Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock shareholders of record at the start of business on October 23, 2020.

P&G has been paying a dividend for 130 consecutive years since its incorporation in 1890 and has increased its dividend for 64 consecutive years.

About Procter & Gamble

