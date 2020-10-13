D.A. Davidson & Co. Serves as Exclusive Financial Advisor to NinjaCat Inc. in its Minority Capital and Debt Raise by Clovis Point Capital and CIBC Innovation Banking

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it has served as exclusive financial advisor to NinjaCat Inc., a leading independent provider of an all-in-one marketing analytics and data solution, in its minority capital and debt raise by Clovis Point Capital LLC and CIBC Innovation Banking.

Founded in 2013, New York-based NinjaCat enables marketing teams to reach their full data utilization potential in a secure, centralized and time- and cost-efficient manner. Through its unified, cloud-based platform offering, NinjaCat provides its customers the ability to fully automate their reporting and more effectively monitor key metrics with its highly customizable solutions. The company’s industry-leading products are tailored to meet enterprise marketers’ needs, built with the end-user in mind.

The new investment will be used to further enable NinjaCat to capitalize on its well-established market position as it expands its portfolio of products and accelerates growth to continue to service the growing marketing data and analytics segment.

“The NinjaCat team has bootstrapped its way to consistent growth and differentiated products while building a world class corporate culture,” said Joe Morgan, head of D.A. Davidson's technology investment banking group. “With their leadership position and new partner, NinjaCat is poised to capitalize on an exciting market opportunity as well as deploy significant resources across a number of important strategic initiatives.”

“We are thankful for the advice, sector expertise and commitment of the D.A. Davidson technology investment banking team working on this transaction,” said Paul Deraval, CEO of NinjaCat. “This is an incredibly exciting moment for our customers, partners and the NinjaCat team. Our partnership with Clovis Point will enable us to accelerate our product roadmap that will deliver next generation ways of wrangling, analyzing, monitoring and visualizing complex marketing data at scale with enhanced AI capabilities. Delivering true marketing intelligence and insights is the future and we intend to lead it.”

D.A. Davidson’s investment banking division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle market clients worldwide across five industry verticals: consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, real estate and technology.

Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Montana, with corporate offices in Denver, Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,400 employees and offices in 26 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., the largest full-service investment firm headquartered in the Northwest, providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com.

About NinjaCat Inc.

Founded in 2013, NinjaCat is a software company based in the United States that offers an end-to-end cloud native marketing analytics platform that includes a data pipeline to various marketing channels, data warehousing, automated reporting software, dashboards for interactive data sharing, monitoring of key company performance indicators, and call tracking. NinjaCat offers training via documentation, webinars, live online, and in-person sessions. https://www.ninjacat.io/