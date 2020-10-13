ICP Group Announces Partnership With the International Tennis Federation

ANDOVER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ICP Building Solutions Group (ICP BSG) is pleased to announce that one of its divisions, California Sports Surfaces (CSS), is now the Official Preferred Court Supplier of the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

The California Sports Surfaces brands, which include DecoTurf®, Plexipave®, Rebound Ace® and Premier Sports Coatings®, have been used at Grand Slam tournaments and major international tennis events for several decades. The ITF and CSS will work together to increase the quality of existing and future tennis facilities worldwide, supporting the ITF’s mission to ensure the long-term growth and sustainability of tennis.

“Improving the quality of facilities around the world is integral to growing participation and improving performance, particularly in nations that are still establishing and developing their tennis infrastructure,” said David Haggerty, the ITF President. “The ICP Group has world-leading products and expertise that will be of great benefit to the ITF and our members as we all work together to develop the next generation of players.”

The ITF has placed the development of the global game at the heart of its ITF2024 strategy, and funding for facilities is a key pillar of the ITF’s development work. The ITF Facility Grant Program, through which nations can apply for a grant to establish, upgrade or maintain a national training center facility, has awarded $1.9 million to 48 nations since 2017. The ICP Group will support the ITF in the delivery phase of its Facility Grant Program, with the ITF and its stakeholders benefiting from direct access to ICP Group’s world-leading products and expertise in delivering adequate solutions at all levels, from grassroots to the Grand Slam.

The ITF stakeholders can now access the Partnership Information Platform on the ITF website, which provides more details about the products available and the option to be connected with a CSS representative.

California Sports Surfaces is currently the only surface supplier to have achieved Elite Silver status under the ITF Recognition Program, which assesses venues where the standard of play, such as international tournaments and regional and national training centers, demands the specification of precise playing characteristics.

“We look forward to building upon this landmark partnership to help bring the engaging sport of tennis to a whole new generation of players in a changing world,” said James Rack, Vice President of Sports Surfaces for the ICP Group.

California Sports Surfaces is the surface system provider to a variety of the world’s most recognizable tennis tournaments. Its DecoTurf system will serve as the official tennis court surface for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, which have been moved to July 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic.

To learn more about the entire California Sports Surfaces family, visit www.CaliforniaSportsSurfaces.com.

About California Sports Surfaces

California Sports Surfaces (CSS) is the leading supplier of prestigious sports surfacing product lines, such as DecoTurf®, Plexipave®, Rebound Ace®, Premier Sports Coatings®, StreetScape and Plexitrac®. As the first and only surface manufacturer to be awarded the status of International Tennis Federation (ITF) Recognition Elite Silver, CSS is the surface of multiple Olympic Games as well as other world-renowned events, including the US Open between 1978 and 2019 and the Australian Open between 1988 and 2018. Several portable court systems are also available across the CSS product family.

About ICP Group

Innovative Chemical Products (ICP Group) is a leading specialty chemical manufacturer in North America and provides coatings, adhesives and sealants globally. With operations headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, and multiple manufacturing facilities around the world, ICP Group serves multiple end markets, including building materials, specialty construction, industrial, packaging, printing and sports surfaces. ICP Group is privately held and manufactures products under several recognized specialty groups. ICP Building Solutions Group (ICP BSG) is a division of ICP Group. For more information, visit www.icpgroup.com.

Innovative Chemical Products (ICP Group) is a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity.