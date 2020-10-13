Targeted Oncology™ Announces the Addition of Pennsylvania Society of Oncology and Hematology to Its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Targeted Oncology™, a multimedia resource that offers engaging content and expert opinions on standard and emerging treatments in the field of oncology, has added the Pennsylvania Society of Oncology and Hematology (PSOH) to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.

The Pennsylvania Society of Oncology and Hematology is an organization of physicians and health care professionals that has been devoted to the improvement of hematologic and oncologic care of patients since 1998. PSOH strives to educate physicians and cancer care professionals about the latest clinical advances in cancer diagnosis, care and other cancer-related issues; to set standards and guidelines for diagnosis and care of patients with hematologic and oncologic disorders; and to provide nonpartisan, multidisciplinary expert input to governmental bodies, legislators, third-party payers and other appropriate parties.

“Targeted Oncology™ is always looking to partner with exceptional organizations that care for cancer patients to bring the expertise and knowledge of the key opinion leaders to community oncologists to improve care and patient outcomes across the globe,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Targeted Oncology™. “We are honored for the opportunity to collaborate with PSOH and look forward to furthering its mission of improving oncology care through communication, education and leadership.”

“We are excited about our partnership with Targeted Oncology and the new opportunities it affords our members to improve hematologic and oncologic care for our patients,” remarked Dr. Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, MD, MSEd, FACP, PSOH’s president. “Having an additional forum in which to discuss and exchange information about cancer care issues and to disseminate information on cutting edge cancer topics is consistent with PSOH’s mission to educate physicians and cancer care professionals on the latest clinical advances in diagnosis and treatment.”

The SAP program is constantly building a community of advocacy groups, medical associations and medical institutions to foster collaboration and an open exchange of information for the benefit of patients and their families and overall patient care. As part of this joint effort, Targeted Oncology™ will work with PSOH to share exclusive content and information and collaborate on future events.

About Targeted Oncology™

TargetedOnc.com, the website for Targeted Oncology™, provides practicing oncologists with the latest news and insights on next-generation therapeutics and their molecular targets. As the field of oncology moves toward systemic biology and molecular aberrations, oncologists struggle to stay up to date with cancer therapeutics. Targeted Oncology™ provides breaking news and updates on this burgeoning field, focusing on the next stage of cancer development, cutting-edge therapies and biological targets. Content is organized by tumor type, news and conference coverage.