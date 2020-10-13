Alation Partners With Dataiku to Accelerate and Democratize Data-Driven Insights

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alation Inc., the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions, today announced a partnership with Dataiku, the leading global Enterprise AI and machine learning platform, to accelerate time to value, increase collaboration and efficiency of data science teams, and ensure that sensitive data used to create AI and machine-learning models is properly classified and governed. The partnership expedites the time and accuracy of data science insights for organizations.

Data science teams depend on Alation for critical insight into the right data to use. As a single source of truth for data scientists, Alation enables them to find and understand trusted data with deep context for data modeling. With the integration, data scientists working in Dataiku can automatically ingest curated datasets from Alation directly into Dataiku, decreasing the time spent searching for data and subject matter experts, while also ensuring data quality. Now, Alation users can discover models, recipes, and projects built in Dataiku and ensure models adhere to emerging data privacy regulations, and are properly governed by stewards and data scientists.

“We are constantly identifying ways to help our customers reduce the complexity they experience working with data. Data scientists spend the majority of their time searching for data and data science models, and we increase their productivity by rapidly connecting them with the data they need,” said Kiran Narsu, Vice President, Business Development, Alation. “Alation and Dataiku have very complementary missions and this bi-directional integration is already igniting collaboration among data analysts, data scientists, and stewards, further breaking down silos across enterprises.”

Data scientists, analysts, and engineers use Dataiku to build, train, and deliver effective data models, recipes, and experiments efficiently. With the Alation and Dataiku integration, data scientists have immediate access to curated data ingested directly into Dataiku. Models trained in Dataiku can then be governed and shared within Alation, making data science insights available to a broader user group throughout the organization.

“We are excited to partner with Alation, as this marks the first industry partnership that allows data scientists to catalog and govern models directly within a machine learning platform,” said Florian Douetteau, CEO, Dataiku. “Our partnership with Alation will enable data scientists to leverage more datasets across the enterprise, further highlighting the work these critical data users do for the rest of the enterprise.”

“One of our strategic goals is to better understand the classification of analytics, similar to how we understand our core control data, and the partnership with Alation and Dataiku enables us to do just that,” said Jon Tudor, Director, Data & Analytics, GE Aviation. “The ability to manage and govern data science models and catalog the sensitivity around analytics helps us drive better utilization and ensure we meet our contractual agreements.”

Learn more about Alation’s partnership with Dataiku:

Alation pioneered the data catalog market and today is leading its evolution into a platform for a broad range of data intelligence solutions including data search & discovery, data governance, data stewardship, analytics, and digital transformation.

Dataiku is one of the world's leading AI and machine learning platforms, supporting agility in organizations' data efforts via collaborative, elastic, and responsible AI, all at enterprise scale.