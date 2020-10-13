QuoLab Technologies Announces Partnership with Axcelerate Consulting Pte Ltd

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QuoLab Technologies, provider of a data-centric security operations platform (SOP), today announced its partnership with Axcelerate Consulting Pte Ltd. Axcelerate supports market development, connecting channel, vendor, enterprise, and government bodies with vendors in the cybersecurity/ICT industries. This partnership gives QuoLab a trusted partner in the APAC region, leading to strong conversations targeted at Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) who are looking to expand their information sharing and collaboration capabilities.

As organizations around the world continue to move faster, adopt new technologies, and expand into new regions, MSSPs are able to provide significant assistance to overworked security teams. Within the APAC region, the MSSP market is rapidly growing, helping CISOs transform security operations, improve talent diversity and breadth, and support global business. QuoLab’s partnership with Axcelerate will allow the company to continue its penetration within the market and further expand information sharing and collaboration among some of the region’s most popular MSSPs.

“We are excited to be partnering with Axcelerate. This will open up doors for us in the APAC region, allowing us to continue growing while also supporting the industry needs of MSSPs,” said Daniel Young, CEO and Partner of QuoLab Technologies. “We look forward to continuing to innovate while keeping the challenges of the region’s MSSPs in mind.”

Sam Ghebranious, Director & Senior Partner at Axcelerate Consulting Group, said, "We are excited to be representing QuoLab in the region. MSSP partners are always seeking innovative solutions to help their customers address difficult security problems. QuoLab empowers security professionals to analyze, investigate and respond to threats within an integrated ecosystem by merging deep analytics and intuitive workflows in a collaborative, data-centric platform. Our focus now is to on-board MSSPs in the region so they can offer their customers a collaboration-focused security operations platform.”

The APAC region remains a hotbed for cyber-attacks, with organizations encountering malware more frequently than any other part of the world, according to a 2019 Microsoft study. QuoLab’s security operations platform (SOP) will help combat this, by providing a unified workspace for MSSPs and security teams to collaborate, in order to prevent and mitigate cyber-attacks.

To learn more about QuoLab Technologies, please visit: https://quolab.com/.

About QuoLab Technologies

QuoLab Technologies empowers security professionals to analyze, investigate and respond to threats within an integrated ecosystem. The collaborative, data-centric platform merges deep analytics and intuitive workflows, enabling human operators to efficiently deliver on their mission. The company believes that increased focus on cooperation, combined with scalable, distributed data handling and processing techniques is the key to gaining a decisive advantage in the ever-evolving security operations space.

About Axcelerate Consulting Group

Axcelerate is the transition mechanism for new businesses planning to enter Asia Pacific. Our team of experts is actively working at different positions in the cyber security and ICT industry, knitting a complete web that entails an entire network of channel partners, vendors, enterprise and government bodies. We target acceleration of market entry, establishment of company in the market and enhancement of ROI through effective market dispersion, ultimately transforming into increasing revenues. Our industry-specific experience and human assets cumulatively work towards garnering value for every business we work with. For more information visit www.axcelerate.co.