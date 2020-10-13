Big G Creative’s Kraft Heinz Variety Game Pack Brings a Tasty Twist to Game Night

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As families spend more time at home and search for ways to stay entertained, game publisher Big G Creative is partnering with Kraft Heinz to bring delicious fun the whole family can enjoy with the new Kraft Heinz Variety Game Pack — a three-in-one, boredom-busting set of games inspired by iconic Kraft Heinz family food brands HEINZ™ Ketchup, JELL-O™ Gelatin and KRAFT™ Macaroni & Cheese.

Big G Creative’s new Kraft Heinz Variety Game Pack includes three family-friendly games that bring beloved pantry essentials to life:

KRAFT™ Macaroni & Cheese Game ‒ Satisfy your cravings with the KRAFT Macaroni & Cheese Game! Roll the dice to play matching noodle cards and push Cheesasaurus Rex piece up the Noodle Meter … but make sure you don’t run out of noodles!

‒ Satisfy your cravings with the KRAFT Macaroni & Cheese Game! Roll the dice to play matching noodle cards and push Cheesasaurus Rex piece up the Noodle Meter … but make sure you don’t run out of noodles! JELL-O™ Jiggler™ Slap Game – This card game is a quick-thinking, hand-slapping treat. Be the first to slap the correct card on the JELL-O gelatin flavor that’s called out to win. You might even have to wiggle and jiggle for your favorite flavor!

– This card game is a quick-thinking, hand-slapping treat. Be the first to slap the correct card on the JELL-O gelatin flavor that’s called out to win. You might even have to wiggle and jiggle for your favorite flavor! HEINZ™ Ketchup Dice Game‒ It’s HEINZ ketchup or bust in this press your luck game of risk versus reward! Roll the dice and collect as much ketchup as possible to score 57 points. America’s Favorite Ketchup™ game is definitely worth the wait!

“ For most families, more time at home means getting extra creative with day-to-day routines and seeking out fun experiences in between,” said Steven Anne, creative director at Big G Creative. “ Kraft Heinz has always brought a playfulness to the dinner table, and now we’re thrilled to bring that same spirit to family game night.”

The fun with food starts from the moment families open the pack, as each game is packaged like the original food favorite. For example, the HEINZ™ Ketchup Dice Game comes in a bottle just like the classic condiment, which also acts as a dice-rolling cup!

“ We are always looking for ways to surprise & delight consumers who love our brands, so we’re excited about this opportunity, especially with the extra time everyone is spending at home right now,” said Chris Urban, Vice President of Marketing at Kraft Heinz.

All three games are designed with inclusive play in mind — whether kids play while their parents cook dinner or the whole family joins in together. The games are easy to learn, fun to play, and only take about 20 minutes — or about the time it takes to whip up a box of KRAFT™ Macaroni & Cheese. Plus, the games accommodate families of all sizes, allowing two or more players ages 8 years and older to go head to head.

Big G Creative’s Kraft Heinz Variety Game Pack is now available exclusively at Target stores and at Target.com for a suggested retail price of $19.99. To learn more about the game pack and how each game is played, please visit BigGCreative.com.

About Big G Creative

Big G Creative is a board game publisher where big ideas, big laughs and big games are a big deal. Big G Creative believes in the power of bringing people together to play, connect and create memories. Based in Nashville, Big G Creative has games for everyone including some of the best-loved properties in entertainment and pop culture. The award-winning games are available at mass market retailers nationwide and online.

About The Kraft Heinz Company

For 150 years, we have produced some of the world’s most beloved products at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC). We are one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2019 net sales of approximately $25 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of our people and our planet. To learn more, visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.