Equilar Announces Strategic Partnership with Plative to Expand Release of ExecAtlas for Salesforce

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equilar, a leading provider of corporate leadership data solutions, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Plative. Plative is a digital-first management consulting firm with a global footprint that offers advisory, professional services, and project implementation to companies across financial services, professional services, nonprofit, technology, and consumer industries.

Equilar launched ExecAtlas for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange earlier this year, which was developed for organizations navigating the complexities of B2B sales to drive increased engagement with C-suite decision makers and new business opportunities. The partnership with Plative expands the scope of the ExecAtlas offering in the financial services and capital markets verticals capitalizing on Plative’s industry-specific Salesforce implementation solutions.

“Plative eliminates one of the pain points of CRM implementation in financial services and capital markets, providing a tailored Salesforce instance for the specific needs and goals of each client," said David Chun, CEO and Founder of Equilar. "Combining the custom framework with our ExecAtlas solution delivers a powerful combination of executive data, integrated network connection maps and analytics.”

“Plative shares Equilar’s view that clean data and clearly defined network connection paths to strategic opportunities offer a competitive edge to our clients,” said Gregory DelGenio, CRO and Partner of Plative. “ExecAtlas for Salesforce complements Plative’s strategic and technical expertise. Together, we deliver industry-informed solutions to maximize results for our clients.”

Equilar ExecAtlas for Salesforce organizes data to maximize the value of executive networks to help identify strategic business opportunities:

Map connections from your executive contacts to target companies and individuals

Build pipeline opportunities using the network of your best contacts

Maximize deal intelligence with a unified contact record for executives and board members across companies

Enrich contact data by tracking leadership changes with daily updates of over 600,000 executives and board members

Enhance Salesforce Einstein AI with clean contact data to uncover new business insights

Equilar ExecAtlas is available on Salesforce App Exchange. View the product video or contact us to learn more.

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Equilar

Equilar is a leading provider of corporate leadership data solutions. Companies of all sizes rely on Equilar, including 70% of the Fortune 500 and institutional investors representing over $20 trillion in assets. Equilar offers data-driven solutions for business development, board recruiting, executive compensation and shareholder engagement that bring together business leaders, institutional investors and advisors to drive exceptional results. The Equilar suite of solutions includes industry-leading education symposiums, comprehensive custom research services and award-winning thought leadership. Founded in 2000, Equilar is cited regularly by Associated Press, Bloomberg, CNBC, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and other leading media outlets. Learn more at equilar.com.

About Plative

Plative is a boutique management consultancy focused on digital innovation who serves many of the world’s most innovative companies across financial services, professional services, nonprofit, technology, and consumer industries. Plative delivers strategy, implementation, and managed services across Salesforce.com, Oracle NetSuite, and Amazon Web Services. Learn more at plative.com.