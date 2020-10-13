Vida Health Chosen as Virtual Chronic Disease Provider for Vitality’s Gateway Flex Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vida Health has been selected as a preferred virtual health provider for Vitality’s new Gateway Flex. As employers face rising costs of employee benefits and the changes brought on by the pandemic, Gateway Flex offers a new way of boosting health and wellness engagement by offering more relevant choices to employees to meet their specific needs.

Through the first-of-its-kind platform, employers select a list of partners that will be most impactful in meeting their employees’ diverse health needs. Employees are then able to select the services they need and can use employer-allocated funds to purchase services of their choice.

As a preferred partner, Vida Health will offer a number of clinically validated programs for users to choose from. The programs include weight loss, stress management, chronic condition management, tobacco cessation, exercise, nutrition, sleep, resilience, and prediabetes.

“Vida has a proven track-record of achieving industry-leading outcomes for its users,” said Tal Gilbert, CEO, Vitality USA. “We were very selective about which vendors we offered as part of Gateway Flex and the sustained behavior change and lasting outcomes Vida’s virtual solution provides were a perfect fit for our member organizations.”

“We’re proud to be participating in this innovative new program from Vitality,” said Vida Health Founder and CEO Stephanie Tilenius. “The only way to solve America's health problem is by helping people to live healthier lives — one person at a time. The additional people who now have access to Vida through this partnership help us move closer to our goal of eradicating chronic illness in America.”

About Vida Health

Vida Health is a leading virtual care platform that was designed from the ground up to treat multiple chronic health conditions simultaneously, through a balance of machine learning that personalizes each person’s treatment and a human connection with real life health coaches and therapists who bring the empathy and accountability people need to reach their goals. Vida Health’s services are delivered through a mobile platform that supports individuals in preventing, managing and reversing chronic conditions such as pre-diabetes, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, depression, anxiety, etc. The platform integrates deep individual expert care with data-driven technology and remote monitoring to deliver best-in-class health outcomes and cost savings to employers and health plans. To-date, some of the largest nationwide health plans and employers have benefited from Vida’s unique offering.