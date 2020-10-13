Kevin O’Leary and Ureeka Launch Coaching Program for Underrepresented Entrepreneurs

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ureeka Inc, a community that connects Next Wave Entrepreneurs to the human, financial and technological capital they need to grow and scale their businesses, announced the launch of a new program with long-time Ureeka supporter and Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary.

Minority-owned small businesses are employing more than 8.7 million workers and generating more than $1 trillion in economic output annually. At the same time, data also shows these businesses have less access to capital and business and management skills important to running a company. The Kevin O’Leary Bootcamp provides underrepresented business owners access to the same exclusive knowledge and advice they would get if Kevin O’Leary invested directly in their business. Participating companies are paired with a Mr. Wonderful certified Coach along with three to five like-minded entrepreneurs, to work through their business challenges, build a network of advisors and accelerate revenue – the same way Kevin’s Shark Tank portfolio companies do.

“Underrepresented entrepreneurs, women, people of color are time and time again barred from the type of access so many take for granted, whether it be financial, educational or otherwise,” said Kevin O’Leary. “We have to do better. Ureeka is doing incredible work to make tools and connections that are usually reserved for the big fish, actually accessible and all in one place. I’m thrilled to be working with them and to be able to provide small businesses access to my all-star team and resources.”

Sara Margulis, the founder of the honeymoon registry service Honeyfund, is a Kevin O’Leary portfolio entrepreneur and Ureeka community member who sees immense value in the partnership: “Kevin O’Leary and Ureeka have both been key to the growth and success of my company. I'm thrilled about this one-of-a-kind bootcamp that brings together the best advisors and resources in business. I’ve worked with Kevin and his network of advisors for more than five years and it's been a game changer. That, combined with the coaches, mentors and resources provided through Ureeka’s community, has added millions of dollars to Honeyfund's business.”

Ureeka’s powerful community of coaches, peers and resources provide on demand support for members during the bootcamp and beyond. In August, Ureeka announced that 8,000 new underrepresented entrepreneurs had joined its platform during the COVID-19 pandemic alone, seeking help in business recovery.

“To have Kevin and his team so aligned with our mission and supporting the work we’re doing is a huge step to break access barriers and bring what big businesses get every day to the small business community,” said Dave Jakubowski, Co-founder of Ureeka. “The gaps are easy to see, getting access to the Kevin O’Leary Bootcamp is a huge step to bridging those gaps and having real impact. This partnership is an approachable step for most businesses; and a huge leap toward equity. Giving all businesses the same advantages that the privileged few have enjoyed for too long bridges an important access inequity to help those entrepreneurs with great ideas and great companies that have been historically left out.”

The first bootcamp launches on November 2nd with new sessions starting each month. For more information on Ureeka’s Kevin O’Leary bootcamp and how to join visit ureeka.biz/kevin-oleary-bootcamp.

About Ureeka

Ureeka is a community and platform that connects female and minority small business owners – the Next Wave Entrepreneurs – to peers, mentors and coaches; trusted business and technology advice; vetted resources and capital that business owners need to grow and scale. Ureeka is a for-profit business, founded by a diverse team whose expertise ranges from technology and investing to the public sector. The company’s mission centers on creating economic opportunity by igniting the potential of small businesses through a platform of resources and a community of peers and experts.

Learn more at https://www.ureeka.biz/. Follow Ureeka on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Kevin O’Leary

Kevin O’Leary has proven business experience and greatly understands entrepreneurial strategy, marketing and finance having founded and sold companies of his own including The Learning Company which was acquired by The Mattel Toy Company for $4.2 billion. Today, O’Leary is the Chairman of O’Shares ETF Investments and Beanstox an automated internet-based investment advisory service. He is also an investor/host of ABC Television’s four-time Emmy Award winning venture capital reality programs “Shark Tank”, a contributor to CNBC, ABC News and Good Morning America, and author of three number #1 best selling books “Cold Hard Truth”, “Men, Women and Money” and “Family Kids and Money”.