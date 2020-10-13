Tetra Tech Wins $24 Million USAID Water Resources Management Contract

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) awarded the Company a five-year, $24 million single award contract to strengthen regional capacity to manage shared water resources and mitigate environmental risks in Central Asia.

The USAID Regional Water and Vulnerable Environment Activity contract is intended to promote economic stability and healthy ecosystems through implementation of sustainable management practices for two major Central Asian river basins.

Tetra Tech will provide technical assistance to resolve complex transboundary water issues by developing evidence-based water resources technology solutions that optimize regional water, energy, and agricultural systems across target areas.

Tetra Tech’s analysts and consultants will design and implement a robust decision-support process that employs integrated water-energy-food systems modeling and advanced data analytics to improve understanding of the risks, vulnerabilities, costs, and benefits associated with different development pathways in these river basins. These analytical results will form the basis for agreement on specific actions to improve regional water cooperation.

“Tetra Tech has supported USAID to promote water resilience in developing countries for 40 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We are pleased to continue our Leading with Science® approach and leverage our data analytics expertise to improve the sustainability of regional water, energy, and food systems in Central Asia.”

