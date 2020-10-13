Gore Range Capital Bolsters Advisory Board for Skin Health Investments

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gore Range Capital (“Gore Range”), a healthcare venture capital firm, today announced the expansion of its Industry Advisory Board (“IAB”), adding substantial skin health expertise for the launch of Gore Range Capital Fund II (“Fund II”).

Joining the IAB for Fund II are Dr. April W. Armstrong, Dr. Neal Bhatia, Dr. Joel L. Cohen, Dr. Seemal R. Desai, Dr. Aaron S. Farberg, Dr. Gary Goldenberg and Mr. Robert Moccia.

Ethan Rigel, Founder and Manager Partner of Gore Range, said, “We are extremely pleased. These world-class clinicians and executive managers represent the current and future leaders in the fields of skin health, the science of aging, clinical dermatology and aesthetic medicine, and serve as stewards of the industry through their various local, national and global leadership roles and educational platforms. Their experience and insights make them invaluable partners.”

The seven new members join Dr. Darrell Rigel, the Chair of the IAB and a prominent dermatologist and pre-eminent expert on melanoma, and Dr. Lawrence Kauvar, a leading scientist and entrepreneur who co-founded several companies, including Promedior and Trellis Bioscience.

The IAB members will work with Gore Range Capital Fund II (“Fund II”) to source, diligence and support early-stage companies with innovative treatments and technologies for skin health. “Our role is to provide the Gore Range team with insights into new scientific advancements, clinical trends and unmet medical needs, and support the portfolio companies as they develop and grow,” said Dr. Darrell Rigel. “Working with Gore Range allows us to advance treatment options and outcomes for patients across a wide range of diseases and procedures.”

Humberto Antunes, a Gore Range Partner, said, “Our current IAB has been a great asset to Gore Range in our Fund I and pre-Fund I investments. With Fund II’s deepened focus in skin health, we sought to expand our capabilities to include a wider range of experience and capabilities. Our IAB is an integral part of our strategy to be hands-on, value-adding investors.”

Dr. April W. Armstrong is a board-certified dermatologist and Associate Dean of Clinical Research at Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California and serves as Vice Chair, Director of Clinical Trials and Outcomes Research, and Director of the Psoriasis Program. Dr. Armstrong is an expert on psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and other inflammatory skin diseases, and has held multiple leadership roles, including serving as Chair of the Medical Board of the National Psoriasis Foundation, Councilor to the International Psoriasis Council, Steering Committee member for Group for Research and Assessment of Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis, Councilor to the International Eczema Council, and Chair for Teledermatology Special Interest Group at the American Telemedicine Association.

Dr. Neal Bhatia is a board-certified dermatologist in San Diego, California. He serves as Director of Clinical Dermatology at Therapeutics Clinical Research as well as Chief Medical Editor of Practical Dermatology. Dr. Bhatia has a background in immunology and has interests in mechanisms of therapy, skin cancer and medical dermatology. Aside from teaching at medical conferences, he sits on several editorial boards and is an active teacher for dermatologists, industry and patients. Dr. Bhatia is the Secretary/Treasurer of the Noah Worcester Dermatological Society, the President of the Pacific Dermatologic Association and the Vice President-elect of the American Academy of Dermatology.

Dr. Joel L. Cohen is a board-certified dermatologist in Denver, Colorado and is fellowship-trained in aesthetic dermatology and Mohs micrographic surgery. He is an internationally-recognized expert on aesthetic dermatology devices and procedures. Dr. Cohen has published more than 250 scientific articles and book chapters, and also has co-authored three academic textbooks. He serves as an Associate Professor in the department of Dermatology at University of California Irvine and has held many leadership positions in dermatology and aesthetic societies, as well as on the editorial team for many academic journals. He is a fellowship co-director for the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, and has received many industry awards for his achievements.

Dr. Seemal R. Desai is a Diplomate of the American Board of Dermatology and a board-certified dermatologist in Plano, Texas. Dr. Desai has particular expertise with skin of color and has held multiple elected and appointed positions within the local and national skin health community. Dr. Desai serves on the Board of Directors of the American Academy of Dermatology, the Board of Directors of the Skin of Color Society and the Board of Directors of the Women’s Dermatologic Society. He has served on the Board of Directors of SkinPAC and is Immediate Past President of the Skin of Color Society, a Past President of the Texas Dermatological Society and Past President of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Dermatological Society. In addition, he was appointed to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee in 2017.

Dr. Aaron S. Farberg is a board-certified dermatologist in Dallas, Texas and is fellowship-trained in cutaneous oncology, Mohs micrographic surgery and plastic surgery. He is a faculty dermatologic surgeon at Texas Dermatology Associates at Baylor University Medical Center. Dr. Farberg has been a clinical investigator on numerous studies, including FDA clinical trials. Additionally, he has led medical device development projects from conception through commercialization and licensing. As a thought leader in healthcare, Dr. Farberg combines his business and engineering background to advise several ventures in the healthcare sector.

Dr. Gary Goldenberg is a board-certified dermatologist and dermatopathologist in New York City, New York and an Assistant Clinical Professor of Dermatology at The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital. Dr. Goldenberg serves on the editorial boards and is a reviewer for multiple dermatology journals and is actively sought out by media as an expert on a wide range of medical and cosmetic skin health topics. He is Past President and current member of the Executive Board of Directors for the Dermatologic Society of Greater New York, and recently started as Chief Medical Officer of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRCA), after having served on the Board of Directors for two years.

Mr. Robert “Bob” Moccia, the President, CEO and co-Founder of Encore Dermatology, Inc., is a seasoned executive with more than 35 years of global pharmaceutical experience, including at Medicis Pharmaceuticals, Graceway Pharmaceuticals, Precision Dermatology and Bioglan Pharmaceuticals.

About Gore Range Capital

Gore Range Capital is a venture capital firm investing in early-stage healthcare businesses with a focus on skin health. The firm blends the hands-on approach of operationally focused private equity with the early-stage guidance needed in venture capital. Gore Range offers not just capital, but operational, clinical and scientific expertise that leverages the team’s deep industry relationships and its renowned industry advisory board. For more information, visit: https://www.gorerangecapital.com/