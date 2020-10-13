Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Receives $5.9 Million in Funding from U.S. Army

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--October 13, 2020-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that its Mission-Critical Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, received additional funding of $5.9 million on its previously announced contract to provide the U.S. Army with global field support services for military satellite communication (“SATCOM") terminals around the world. The contract has been funded $41.1 million to date.

“Comtech is honored to support our warfighters with high quality and responsive field support services around the world,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

The Army’s mission-critical ground SATCOM terminals provide inter and intra-theater network communications with worldwide reach back capability. The field support contract covers diverse engineering and technical skills to support these SATCOM terminals, including logisticians, help desk, network engineering, security engineering, RF and satellite system engineering and support.

The Mission-Critical Technologies group is focused on ensuring its customers are able to successfully carry out their mission, whether that be communicating in an austere environment on land or at sea, launching or tracking a satellite, or protecting the cyber security posture of their network.

