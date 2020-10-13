PCI Pal® Announces Strategic Alliance with Stripe to Rapidly Deploy Payment Security Deployments

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PCI Pal®, the global provider of cloud-based secure payment solutions, has today announced an alliance with the global payment services provider, Stripe.

For organizations already using Stripe’s range of payment infrastructure services for web-based businesses, they can now quickly deploy PCI Pal’s security solutions to ensure payment collections are handled in accordance with the very latest PCI DSS rules.

With organizations and their customers increasingly concerned about payment and data security, the partnership with PCI Pal means organizations can accept payments, send payouts, and manage their businesses online, with the added peace of mind that PCI compliance brings for organizations that are handling Cardholder Not Present transactions.

David Swift, Director of Channel Sales, PCI Pal said, “ By partnering with Stripe, customers are able to deploy a secure, PCI compliance solution quickly and the integration with our partner Stripe is already proven. There are a number of synergies between the two companies – both providing flexible APIs that developers like working with.

“ We have already worked with Stripe on several high-caliber mutual customers and are delighted to formalize our strategic alliance with the global payment gateway provider.”

For more information on PCI Pal visit www.pcipal.com, call 1 866 645 2903 to arrange a demonstration or follow PCI Pal on Twitter.

Notes to Editors:

About PCI Pal

PCI Pal® is the global provider of secure payment solutions for contact centers and businesses. PCI Pal’s globally-accessible cloud platform empowers organizations to take Cardholder Not Present payments securely without bringing their environments into scope of PCI DSS and other card payment data security rules and regulations.

With products in the cloud and served from PCI Pal’s cloud environment, integrations with existing telephony, payment, and desktop environments are flexible and proven, ensuring no degradation of service while achieving security and compliance.

PCI Pal provides a true omnichannel solution so payments can be managed securely via telephone, IVR or across any digital channel, including Webchat, Whatsapp, Social Media, Email and SMS.

PCI Pal has offices in London, Ipswich (UK) and Charlotte NC (USA). For more information visit www.pcipal.com or follow the team on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PCIPAL