 InFocus TVs Launches New 45” InFocus Roku TVs in North America

CANTON, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InFocus TVs – a leader in affordable quality televisions – announced that it has debuted a new 45” FHD InFocus Roku TV. Offered in stores and online beginning this week, this newest offering from InFocus TVs will be available in limited quantities in the United States and Canada.

Utilizing the Roku® OS platform, viewers are able to stream what they love, including free TV, live news, sports, and hundreds of thousands movies and TV episodes across thousands of free and paid channels. Additionally, with Roku TV, you’ll get the best free streaming television experience with Featured Free on your home screen. Enjoy a massive selection of free movies and the latest TV shows from channels like ABC, The CW, and The Roku Channel, updated weekly.

“ InFocus Roku TVs provide all the channels you want at a price that won’t break the bank. The unique 45” screen size provides a versatile viewing experience that’s right for just about any size room,” says Darren S. Ivey, Director of Sales & Marketing, Lotus International Company for InFocus TVs.

With the 45” screen, this InFocus Classic Series smart TV provides an exceptionally vivid display with 16.7 million colors.

Ivey added, “ Whether you are cutting the cord with traditional cable TV or just need a place to relax and discover new streaming channels, viewers can take advantage of America’s #1 streaming platform – according to Kantar – with the Roku OS. Combining this with the crispness and depth that viewers expect in a smart TV, InFocus TVs push the envelope in affordable home entertainment.”

Availability

This 45” FHD InFocus Roku TV will be available at ABC Warehouse, Electronic Express, Circuit City, Newegg.com, and other fine retailers throughout the US.

Originally announced at CES 2020, InFocus will debut its Infinity 2.0 series of 4K HDR smart TVs with a frameless-designs in Q1 2021. Sales, marketing, distribution, and service of all InFocus TVs is managed by Lotus International Company, an integrated specialty technology firm based in Canton, Michigan.

For more information, visit https://www.infocustvs.com/classic-series/

About InFocus TVs

Debuted in 2020 by Lotus International Company, InFocus TVs are setting the bar in affordable in-home entertainment. With the highest standards in quality manufacturing and the latest technology, InFocus TVs are built to be a long-lasting part of the home. For more information, visit www.infocustvs.com

Roku is a registered trademark and Roku TV is a trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.