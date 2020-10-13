LabVantage Solutions Awarded U.S. Government Contract to Supply Laboratory Information Management System to Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

SOMERSET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LabVantage Solutions, Inc., the leading provider of laboratory informatics solutions and services, including purpose-built LIMS solutions that allow labs to be more productive and efficient and to go live faster and at a lower total cost, today announced the United States Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity (USAMRAA) has awarded the company a contract to supply its LabVantage Pharma laboratory information management system (LIMS) to the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR). WRAIR will use LabVantage Pharma to support vaccine production programs for COVID-19 and other diseases at its Pilot Bioproduction Facility.

“We developed LabVantage Pharma to make it fast and easy for pharmaceutical and biotech organizations to acquire and implement a state-of-the-art laboratory information management system to enable efficient and compliant quality manufacturing,” said John Heiser, CEO of LabVantage. “We appreciate that WRAIR understood the unique benefits of LabVantage Pharma and moved to expedite its acquisition via a sole source contract. We are very proud that our purpose-built LIMS is now helping the WRAIR address the urgent need for new vaccines and therapies to combat COVID-19 and other serious diseases.”

LabVantage Pharma is the world’s only pre-validated and pre-configured pharmaceutical LIMS, dramatically reducing deployment time and costs compared to traditional LIMS. LabVantage Pharma is based on LabVantage 8, a 100% web-based, enterprise LIMS. LabVantage Pharma provides a complete package for pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories. It includes everything needed to get the LIMS up and running quickly, providing out-of-the box workflows and functionality needed to manage pharmaceutical manufacturing, including batch management, stability testing, consumables management, environmental monitoring, barcode label printing, and instrument calibration, certification and maintenance.

LabVantage Pharma is pre-validated according to GAMP 5 guidelines, which greatly shortens the implementation process and reduces overall cost and risk. It complies with Title 21 CFR Part 11 regulatory requirements and is developed, tested, and maintained using a quality system based on IEEE standards for software quality. LabVantage Pharma facilitates the ability of laboratory administrators to manage the sample lifecycle, optimize laboratory execution, perform data retrieval, interface instruments and systems, and enable security and auditing. LabVantage provides comprehensive customer services, including system installation and setup, individualized methods and specifications, and personnel training.

About WRAIR

The Walter Reed Army Institute of Research dates back to 1893. Around the world, WRAIR works alongside civilian researchers, medical professionals, and military personnel to develop and test products that will ultimately reduce the impact of some of the most dangerous and debilitating diseases. WRAIR provides unique research capabilities and innovative medical solutions to a range of Force Health Protection and Readiness challenges currently facing U.S. Service Members, along with threats anticipated during future operations. WRAIR has created a model of vaccine and therapeutic development that is unique, nimble, and responsive to dynamically evolving infectious disease threats of military importance. WRAIR, with its unparalleled expertise, facilities, and international network, has developed many vaccines and drugs in use today by military and civilian medicine around the globe.

About LabVantage Solutions

A recognized leader in enterprise laboratory software solutions, LabVantage Solutions dedicates itself to improving customer outcomes by transforming data into knowledge. The LabVantage informatics platform is highly configurable, integrated across a common architecture, and 100% browser-based to support hundreds of concurrent users. Deployed on-premise, via the cloud, or SaaS, it seamlessly interfaces with instruments and other enterprise systems – enabling true digital transformation. The platform consists of the most modern laboratory information management system (LIMS) available, integrated electronic laboratory notebook (ELN), laboratory execution system (LES), and scientific data management system (SDMS); and, for healthcare settings, a laboratory information system (LIS). We support more than 1500 global customer sites in the life sciences, pharmaceutical, medical device, biobank, food & beverage, consumer packaged goods, oil & gas, genetics/diagnostics, and healthcare industries. Headquartered in Somerset, NJ, with global offices, LabVantage has offered its comprehensive portfolio of products and services to enable customers to innovate faster in the R&D cycle, improve manufactured product quality, achieve accurate record-keeping, and comply with regulatory requirements for four decades. For more information, visit labvantage.com.