Edmentum’s Study Island® Free to Families for This School Year

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edmentum, a global education leader and a pioneer in online teaching and learning solutions, has made their home-based, K-12 program, Study Island® for Home, free to families for the 2020-2021 school year. This program is designed specifically for families to use with their students at home for additional practice and reinforcement in a game-based environment. Families can quickly get started and feel confident they are using research-based content built to the same state standards that form the backbone of school-based learning. Study Island® for Home provides parents, caregivers, and families with complementary academic support as students navigate learning during the pandemic.

“Families, now more than ever, are an imperative part of their child’s learning,” said Jamie Candee, Edmentum CEO. “As a provider of essential and innovative educational programming, it is our responsibility to support students and families through this unprecedented year with engaging and high-quality resources. Study Island for Home balances learning and fun so students can work independently and parents and caregivers can feel confident knowing their child is on track.”

Study Island® for Home reinforces learning in an engaging way, with built-in games, lessons, feedback, and customizable goals. Now available for free to families, the trusted K-12 resource tailors content specifically to state standards in math, ELA and science, making sure students don’t miss a step in their education progress.

About Edmentum

Edmentum, Inc., is committed to making it easier for educators to individualize learning for every student through simple technology, high-quality content, and actionable data. Founded in innovation, Edmentum’s powerful learning programs blend technology with individual teaching approaches. Edmentum is committed to being educators' most trusted partner in creating successful student outcomes everywhere learning occurs. Edmentum solutions currently support educators and students in more than 40,000 schools nationwide. For more information, visit edmentum.com.

About Study Island for Home

Founded in 2000, Study Island, an Edmentum product, helps students in kindergarten through 12th grade master state-specific, grade-level academic standards in a fun and engaging manner. Study Island for Home utilizes the award-winning content and practice made popular in Study Island to support parents, families, and caregivers seeking additional practice and reinforcement for students at home.