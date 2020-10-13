NJ TRANSIT Rides New Wave of Workforce Innovation with UKG Dimensions

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NJ TRANSIT, the largest statewide public transportation system in the U.S., will initiate a new era of workforce innovation with the revolutionary UKG Dimensions cloud suite from UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group). The technology investment supports NJ TRANSIT’s mission to become an innovative, world-class public transportation provider that puts people—specifically its customers and 12,000+ employees—at the center of its digital transformation efforts.

News Facts

On top of being the nation’s largest statewide public transportation system—providing more than 925,000 weekday trips on 253 bus routes, three light rail lines, 12 commuter rail lines, and through its Access Link paratransit service—NJ TRANSIT is also the third largest provider of bus, rail, and light rail transit in the U.S., with 166 rail stations, 62 light rail stations, and more than 19,000 bus stops linking major points in New Jersey, New York, and Philadelphia.

The migration to UKG Dimensions (formerly Workforce Dimensions from Kronos) is a critical step for NJ TRANSIT, enhancing the organization’s 10-year strategic roadmap to transition all IT systems to the cloud while accelerating its goal to be one of the nation’s leading public transportation agencies. With reliability and punctuality being top priorities for NJ TRANSIT, real-time visibility into labor data will allow managers and supervisors to quickly identify employees qualified to fill shifts left vacant by unplanned absences—minimizing or preventing service disruptions for patrons. Automated scheduling within the artificial intelligence-powered, cloud-native, and mobile-first workforce management suite ensures the right people with the right skills are in place at all bus and train stations to serve passengers while also assigning shifts fairly and in compliance with union rules and policies as well as regulatory requirements. Leveraging the power of mobile, employees—including those assigned to remote areas of the railway system—can clock in and out of shifts from their smartphone as well as view information pertinent to their role, such as schedules and accrual balances. UKG Dimensions allows administrators to process paid sick time or expanded family and medical leave in accordance with the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) as well as track unscheduled absences and lost shifts due to COVID-19, ensuring replacement employees are compensated accurately for their time.



Supporting Quotes

Faisal Jameel, chief technology officer, NJ TRANSIT

“Our mission to become a world-class transit system hinges, in large part, on our ability to acquire the right tools and technology to empower our people—and UKG Dimensions is an essential part of that journey. The modern user experience is incomparable and will allow us to interact with our employees like never before, while automation is key to easing the burden on our managers. UKG has proven it is committed to innovating with us, as we work to bring our vision of becoming a best-in-class, people-first transportation agency to life.”

Jennifer Dowd, senior manager, public sector practice group, UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group)

“Cloud technologies and smart automation tools continue to play a crucial role in the evolution of today’s progressive organizations. As NJ TRANSIT embarks on its digital transformation journey, its investment in a modern, AI-powered solution like UKG Dimensions is an investment in its people and its future.”

Wesley Witherington, government solutions advocate, UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group)

“For 20 years, NJ TRANSIT has trusted Kronos—and now UKG—to not only provide the tools and technology it needs to optimize productivity and engage employees, but also deliver the award-winning support and expertise expected of a world-leading workforce management partner. With its next phase of transformation, UKG Dimensions will propel NJ TRANSIT further into the future, and UKG will be there every step of the way, as we have for the last two decades.”

Supporting Resources

About UKG

At UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), Our Purpose Is People. Built from a merger that created one of the largest cloud companies in the world, UKG believes organizations succeed when they focus on their people. As a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, UKG’s award-winning Pro, Dimensions, and Ready solutions help tens of thousands of organizations across geographies and in every industry drive better business outcomes, improve HR effectiveness, streamline the payroll process, and help make work a better, more connected experience for everyone. UKG has more than 12,000 employees around the globe and is known for its inclusive workplace culture. The company has earned numerous awards for its culture, products, and services, including consecutive years on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list. To learn more, visit www.ukg.com.

© 2020 UKG Inc. All rights reserved. For a full list of UKG trademarks, please visit www.ukg.com/trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change.