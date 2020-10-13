LevaData partners with Bain & Company to Offer New Services to Transform Supply Management

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, LevaData announced that Bain & Company will build on its digital transformation services by offering LevaData’s Cognitive Supply Management platform to their procurement and supply chain customers.

The addition of LevaData to Bain & Company’s suite of services helps supply management leaders transform their operations into a competitive advantage for their company, with analyses and recommendations that achieve business-changing outcomes.

LevaData and Bain & Company have embraced the concept of agile supply chains that learn from actions, provide greater transparency and deliver new competitive advantages. “LevaData’s cognitive platform is delivering the future of supply management to sourcing and NPI teams,” said David Schannon, partner at Bain & Company. “They’re a perfect complement to the transformational approach, cutting-edge digital technologies, and deep domain expertise Bain brings to global procurement and supply chain organizations.”

According to Rajesh Kalidindi, CEO of LevaData, “A lot of companies are talking about delivering digital transformation, but few companies have the knowledge, capabilities and hands-on experience implementing strategic transformation like Bain. We’re very excited about partnering with Bain to deliver the next generation of supply management technology to the world’s most innovative manufacturers.”

LevaData and Bain & Company are engaged on a number of ongoing projects. Companies can visit levadata.com or bain.com/consulting-services/operations/procurement/ to learn more about how this partnership can advance their supply chain capabilities.

LevaData is a member of the Bain Alliance Ecosystem – a network of best-of-breed partnerships with complementary tool, technology, and service providers that accelerates delivery of breakthrough client results. Through the Bain Alliance Ecosystem, Bain & Company clients have access to relevant new capabilities, enabling faster assimilation of new ideas, skills, and ways of working.

About LevaData

LevaData helps global enterprises improve gross margins by reducing supply chain costs, with a focus on delivering measurable and accountable supply chain solutions and strategies that transform companies. LevaData’s Supply Management platform is on a constant search for savings opportunities and potential risks, and provides scenarios that allow companies to avoid costly shortages. Customers include leaders in the top global supply chain organizations, as well as medium-sized OEMs seeking to achieve best-in-class direct materials sourcing practices. LevaData is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit www.levadata.com.

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world’s most ambitious change makers define the future.

Across 59 offices in 37 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest over $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise and insight to organizations tackling today’s urgent challenges in education, racial equity and social justice, economic development and the environment. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.