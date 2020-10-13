Mercury Digital Assets Partners With Bit.com to Enable Bitcoin Options and Perpetual Swaps Trading

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mercury Digital Assets (“Mercury”), a technology provider for digital asset markets, announced today its partnership with Bit.com, a secure, high-performance crypto derivatives exchange launched by Matrixport. This partnership enhances trading capabilities for both parties’ customers at a time of growing interest in crypto derivatives.

With the integration of the firms’ systems, Mercury customers can now trade directly in Bit.com’s order book using Mercury’s BEACON platform’s set of professional-grade trading tools or connect via Mercury’s set of robust APIs to automate workflows and interconnect systems.

“Cryptocurrencies are not a ‘niche’ asset anymore. We field inquiries from all types of traditional derivatives market participants who want exposure to cryptocurrencies and appreciate our track record of building state-of-the-art trading technology,” said Tony Saliba, Founder of Mercury. “We’ve watched Bit.com build substantial market share in a brief period of time and with our capital markets expertise, we know we can help grow Bit.com’s presence outside of Asia and continue its global expansion through Mercury’s offerings.”

“At Bit.com, we continue to focus intently on building out our derivatives product offering and liquidity. Professional players entering the crypto space demand high-performance institutional-grade trading experiences, greater market depth, and better capital efficiency,” said Daniel Yan, COO and Founding Partner at Matrixport and Bit.com. “With Mercury's capabilities added to our platform, and vice versa, our clients can access vast pools of liquidity with an even more advanced toolkit in hand."

As more participants from traditional markets direct their attention to digital assets, venues like Bit.com and technology providers like Mercury will continue to foster competition that fuels product innovation and outsized growth.

For more information, please contact Mercury here.

About Mercury Digital Assets

Developed by the same team that created the current, state-of-the-art, application-driven liquidity networks used within the listed equity options market, Mercury Digital Assets offers secure, reliable, and efficient access to digital asset markets with institutional-grade solutions for OTC desks, exchanges, professional trading groups, custodians, and asset managers. For more information about Mercury Digital Assets, visit: www.mercurydigitalassets.com.

About Bit.com

Bit.com is a secure and high-performance derivative exchange launched by Matrixport, an integrated financial services firm and household name in crypto. Bit.com is incorporated in Seychelles. Established in February 2019, Matrixport was a spinoff from Bitmain Technologies, the world's largest cryptocurrency mining equipment producer, and is backed by a league of top tier investors such as Jihan Wu, John Ge, Standard Crypto, IDG Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Polychain, Dragonfly Capital, and Paradigm. Bit.com was built with institutional-grade security and risk management features to ensure a superior trading experience leveraging best-in-class liquidity.