DIMONT and Proventure Partner To Deliver A Comprehensive Investor Claims Solution

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DIMONT, the largest provider of specialty insurance and loan administration services to the residential mortgage and auto finance industries, today announced an alliance with Proventure Consulting, to deliver a comprehensive technology-enabled investor claims solution to the mortgage industry.

Clients will benefit from this leading edge technology to manage their portfolio of claims within one solution, thus ensuring maximum recoveries, reduced losses and mitigation of risk and re-conveyance exposure. This complete solution has built-in investor/insurer business rules, complete workflow management, load balancing features, claims deadline queuing, risk alerts, third party system integration and complete filing capabilities with all investors and insurers. The predictive loss analysis feature provides clients real time loss exposure estimates and enables servicers to manage loss trends for remediation purposes all while delivering real time visibility into all claim statuses and payment reconciliation reporting. With oversight and client management by DIMONT’s team of expert claims analysts and an experienced former HUD auditor at the helm, clients have the confidence that their claims are being managed timely and in compliance with all regulatory guidelines.

“We believe, with DIMONT’s team of experts and the provenClaims technology, we have the first ever complete investor claims offering to deliver to the market place. We are excited about the growth opportunities we have working with DIMONT and are looking forward to delivering the best-in-class solution to the industry,” said Patrick Gonzalez, President, Proventure Consulting.

As the industry is preparing for what experts are predicting to be a significant spike in defaults, clients are looking for ways to reduce servicing costs, prepare for capacity challenges and ensure innovative ways to move claims through their pipeline. DIMONT, along with its new technology partner Proventure, has bridged the gap between technology and service by delivering the first ever comprehensive solution to the market place.

“Servicers face significant risk when handling the liquidation of distressed properties, with the expertise required to navigate all the investor and insurer guidelines, the technology required to efficiently and effectively manage the claim’s process, our collective solution provides the first ever comprehensive investor claims platform. This has been a long time coming and I am excited to say it is here and ready for prime time,” said Laura MacIntyre, Chief Executive Officer, DIMONT.

About Proventure Consulting

Proventure Consulting was founded in 2000 as an IT Consulting and Custom Software Development firm specializing in high quality, database-driven applications and reporting systems. Clients include medium and large sized financial services companies.

About DIMONT

Founded in 1996, Dallas-based DIMONT is the largest provider of specialty insurance and loan administration services to the residential and commercial mortgage industries in the United States. Additional information is available at www.dimont.com.