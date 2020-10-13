ZenFi Networks Lights up Next-Generation Network in New York & New Jersey

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZenFi Networks is an innovative communications infrastructure company focused on enabling fiber optic networks, network edge colocation and wireless solutions in the New York and New Jersey metro region. ZenFi Networks today is announcing it has upgraded and expanded their network capabilities to bring additional high-performance lit services to their customers as well as offering future customers an alternative to their current carrier provider.

ZenFi Networks has partnered exclusively with Integration Partners, a national network IT services company to consult, design, and manage their network to bring new services to their growing network footprint. Integration Partners’ value proposition is to bring a multi-vendor, best of breed technologies environment together because they understand the interdependencies of the network and the recognized customer business value it brings. The solution consists of leading technologies from: Juniper Networks, Ciena, Palo Alto Networks, Arista Networks and Integration Partners Managed Services.

“ZenFi Networks’ growth is contributed in large part by expanding our ecosystem with partnerships built on excellence and offering innovative solutions that are continually evolving. This collaborative approach leads to technological advancements in expanded and holistic capabilities for our customers. To be able to provide fully managed, high capacity services is a win-win. Many of our financial services and healthcare customers are now requesting 100G & 400G connections. As the demands increase, we expect to see continued growth in these high capacity lit services,” states Walter Cannon, VP of Business Development at ZenFi Networks.

“The ZenFi Networks partnership brings their customers the tailor-made solutions they are looking for and delivers them as a service that their business demands. Bringing best of breed technology with a leading service provider is enabling the cloud first strategies that businesses need,” said Bart Graf, Principal and Co-Founder of Integration Partners.

With this partnership in place, ZenFi Networks expands their offerings by coupling its highly dense and adaptable connectivity solutions with IPC’s managed services offerings to provide customers a fully managed service. Working as one team, ZenFi and IPC engineers will monitor, manage and troubleshoot the lit services network 24x7x365. This technical partnership, designed to exceed customer satisfaction and service level objectives, will proactively seek out and remediate issues.

With over 1100 route miles of fiber in the NY and NJ metro region, and increased network edge colocation facilities, this alliance will bring technologies from 1G to 400G transport and expand connectivity solutions to the market utilizing technologies like WiFi 6 and CBRS.

About ZenFi Networks

ZenFi Networks is an innovative communications infrastructure company focused on enabling fiber optic network, network edge colocation and wireless siting solutions in the NY-NJ metro region. As the area’s most experienced communications infrastructure builders, ZenFi Networks has an unparalleled reputation for efficiently architecting and delivering solutions that enable Mobile Network Operators, Wholesale Telecommunications Providers and Large Enterprise clients. With its purpose-built C-RAN infrastructure, ZenFi Networks is at the forefront of network architecture innovation and a critical part of the mobile and wholesale telecommunications ecosystems in one of the biggest, most important markets in the world. For more information, please visit: www.zenfi.com.

About Integration Partners

Integration Partners is an award-winning nationwide IT services engineering firm specializing in solutions that are open, scalable and drive to greater productivity and competitiveness for our clients.

Our solutions and services portfolio provide enterprises with Cloud, Security, Core Infrastructure, Collaboration and Managed Services. To learn more about Integration Partners visit: www.integrationpartners.com.