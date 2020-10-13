Kish Bank Selects CSI Core to Build Its Branch of the Future

PADUCAH, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, announced that Belleville, Pennsylvania-based Kish Bank ($1.048 billion in assets) has selected and implemented its NuPoint® core platform to help the bank realize its growth goals and support its focus on digital transformation.

Kish Bank serves individual and business clients throughout central Pennsylvania, ranging from rural communities to college towns and small cities. As forward-thinking, early adopters of technology, Kish turned to CSI to incorporate new solutions for both its branches and digital channels. Kish’s strategy features a modern approach to banking that meets the needs of customers who prefer in-person banking but also want 24/7 access to the latest digital options.

According to Greg Hayes, president and COO of Kish Bank, CSI delivers the agile digital technology it couldn’t get from its former provider, as well as a focus on superior customer service that the bank insists on providing its customers. “We’re not just here to be a bank, but to improve the lives of those around us with an unwavering focus on fulfilling their needs,” Hayes says. “When we talked to CSI, it was clear they shared our commitment to the customer experience as well as the future of community banking. They’ve been behind us all the way.”

Through CSI’s cloud-based NuPoint core platform, Kish Bank is looking to transform its physical locations into its version of the branch of the future, which pushes the envelope of the branch by offering video assisted teller transactions, bankers with handheld tablets, and interactive marketing technology throughout the lobby to further support customer needs. In addition to its branch transformation efforts, the bank is deploying additional digital capabilities, including P2P payments, video-based chat support and personal financial management tools.

“Regional community institutions like Kish Bank have seen an increased demand for incorporating digital solutions that serve customers when and where they choose,” said David Culbertson, president and COO of CSI. “With their focus on engaging customers and providing them with robust digital offerings, we believe Kish Bank and CSI have formed an exceptional partnership.”

Kish Bank is one of three recent core wins in Pennsylvania for CSI, along with InFirst Bank and Asian Bank.

