CGTN: 'Reform and Opening-Up' Remains Theme of Xi Jinping's Visit to China's Guangdong Province

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday arrived in south China's Guangdong Province to begin his inspection tour, his 12th domestic visit this year and his third to Guangdong since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

"Reform and opening-up" remained the keywords during his three visits to Guangdong in 2012, 2018, 2020, respectively.

Protecting cultural legacy

During this visit, President Xi visited cultural and historical landmarks in the city of Chaozhou, including an ancient bridge, an ancient gate tower and a street lined with ancient archways, to check on the restoration and protection of cultural relics, the inheritance of intangible cultural heritage and the development of cultural and tourism resources.

The president has always insisted that the protection and exploration of cultural heritage assets must serve a country's development.

In October 2018, Xi stressed that more importance should be attached to preserving history and culture during urban planning and construction during his visit to Xiguan historical and cultural community in the Liwan District of Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province.

During this National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, the ancient township of Chaozhou received nearly 2 million tourists with a total revenue of some 890 million yuan, with its cultural charm.

The president underscored that the development of tourism should be based on protection and should not be over-commercialized when he visited the Yungang Grottoes, where he learned about historical and cultural heritage protection efforts in north China's Shanxi Province in May this year.

China's reform and opening-up paragon

President Xi also visited Chaozhou Three-Circle (Group) Co., Ltd., an electronic components and communication device manufacturer, checking out the company's indigenous innovation, production and operation.

In 2019, Guangdong's provincial GDP exceeded 10 trillion yuan (about $1.48 trillion). Under the current poverty threshold, over 1.6 million relatively poor people have reached the alleviation standard, a decisive victory in the battle against poverty.

In December 2012, President Xi visited Guangdong's Shenzhen during his first around-the-country tour after he was elected the CPC leader.

Two years ago, when China marked the 40th anniversary of reform and opening-up, he revisited the city and emphasized the need to keep promoting the process of reform and opening-up.

"I come to visit Shenzhen as it marks the 40th anniversary of reform and opening-up to tell the world that China will not stop its reform and opening-up. China will certainly deliver a bigger miracle that draws worldwide attention," he said.

Shenzhen is an important stop during his latest inspection tour to Guangdong Province.

On Wednesday morning, the president will attend a grand gathering celebrating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone.

On August 26, 1980, the 15th meeting of the Standing Committee of the fifth National People's Congress, the national legislature, approved the establishment of special economic zones in Shenzhen, Zhuhai and Shantou in Guangdong Province and Xiamen in Fujian Province.

Over the past four decades, Shenzhen has been transformed from a small fishing village to a modern metropolis with a population of over 13 million.