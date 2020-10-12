Checkable Medical Wins Securian Financial Award in MN Cup Startup Competition

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Securian Financial has awarded $10,000 to Checkable Medical, a Minneapolis-based startup company, as the 2020 winner of a Securian Financial-sponsored award for innovators working to improve and enrich the lives of families and whose ideas make it easier to put family first. The award, launched in 2016, is part of MN Cup, an annual statewide startup competition.

Checkable Medical is developing a unique at-home testing platform for COVID-19 antibodies and strep throat. Their product pairs a self-administered test kit with a mobile application for training on how to take a sample, interpret the results and connect with a telemedicine provider. By providing at-home tests, Checkable Medical helps to reduce the burden on the health care system and minimize exposure to the population by those expressing acute symptoms.

“ Securian Financial is proud to support MN Cup and Minnesota’s startup community for the fifth consecutive year,” said Bruce Shay, Securian Financial executive vice president. “ This year we are honoring Checkable Medical for their at-home testing platform. We feel their product has the potential to improve health care and the well-being of families everywhere.”

Checkable Medical and the other MN Cup winners were honored Tuesday, September 22, at a live streamed award ceremony at the University of Minnesota’s McNamara Alumni Center.

ABOUT SECURIAN FINANCIAL

At Securian Financial, we’re here for family. And we’re here because of it. We’re guided by our purpose: helping customers build secure tomorrows. Since 1880, we’ve been building a uniquely diversified company that has outlasted economic ups and downs while staying true to our customers. We’re committed to the markets we serve, providing insurance, investment and retirement solutions that give families the confidence to focus on what’s truly valuable: banking memories with those who matter most.

ABOUT CHECKABLE MEDICAL

Checkable Medical is empowering consumers to make clinically backed decisions through the availability of at-home testing kits. With at-home test kits available for COVID-19 antibodies and strep throat, Checkable Medical utilizes later flow testing to provide affordable and quick results. Based in Minneapolis, the Checkable Medical team is made up of scientists, regulators, clinic and technical experts and business leaders committed to rethinking health care.

ABOUT MN CUP

MN Cup is a community-led, public-private partnership that brings together corporations, venture capitalists, foundations, government and skilled volunteers to support Minnesota’s entrepreneurs. The core of its programming is an annual competition that reaches emerging entrepreneurs from across the state and connects them with tools, resources and support to launch and accelerate the development of their new ventures. The competition inspires entrepreneurs to begin their startup journey, supports them as they develop a solid business plan, provides exposure for their ideas and offers numerous opportunities to expand their networks.

Securian Financial is the marketing name for Securian Financial Group, Inc. and its affiliates.

DOFU 10-2020

1355806