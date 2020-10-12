Angele Robinson-Gaylord Named Senior Vice President, Store Development at Rite Aid

CAMP HILL, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) has appointed Angele Robinson-Gaylord as senior vice president, store development. She is the latest in a series of senior leaders to join Rite Aid with the skill and imagination to help drive forward Rite Aid’s RxEvolution – the company’s business strategy. Robinson-Gaylord will play a key role in executing and managing renovations for Rite Aid’s Stores of the Future – a critical component of RxEvolution that will transform Rite Aid stores into vibrant destinations for holistic health and wellness.

In addition to her role in the development and rollout of Rite Aid’s Stores of the Future, Robinson-Gaylord will be responsible for leading and managing all aspects of Rite Aid’s retail facilities, including store planning, development, construction and management of Rite Aid’s entire real estate portfolio.

Robinson-Gaylord brings more than 15 years of experience in commercial real estate to Rite Aid. She joins the organization from IKEA, the Swedish home furnishings leader, where Robinson-Gaylord served as president of the North America Real Estate Cluster. Before that, she served as the lead property manager for the east division of McDonald’s USA, supporting as many as 1,900 restaurant locations. Robinson-Gaylord began her career practicing litigation and commercial real estate law for firms in Washington, DC and Chicago. Robinson-Gaylord holds a BA in Political Science from Stanford University, a JD from George Washington University School of Law and is a graduate of the Real Estate Associate Program (Project REAP).

“I’m thrilled to welcome someone of Angele’s talent and experience to our team, particularly in such a critical role,” said Matthew Schroeder, executive vice president and chief financial officer. “Her strategic mindset, leadership skills and relentless focus on process improvement will serve our business well as Rite Aid continues to bring our RxEvolution vision to life.”

For more information about Rite Aid’s RxEvolution, www.riteaid.com/rxevolution.

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid Corporation is on the front lines of delivering healthcare services and retail products to more than 1.6 million Americans daily. Our pharmacists are uniquely positioned to engage with customers and improve their health outcomes. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,400 retail pharmacy locations across 18 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to approximately 4 million members nationwide. For more information, www.riteaid.com.