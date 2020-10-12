Truliant Selects Avtex to Elevate Member Experience

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avtex, a customer experience (CX) consulting and technology company, announced that Winston-Salem based Truliant Federal Credit Union has selected them to champion their vision of transforming their Member Experience (MX) strategy and the technology ecosystem to support it.

A $3.1 billion-asset credit union, Truliant is focused on accelerating digital transformation to reshape the member experience. With a strategic initiative to better leverage its technology ecosystem to deliver exceptional service, Truliant will work with Avtex to elevate financial offerings and service options available to members.

“As we increase our product and service capabilities, it’s important we have partners to address the increasingly complex world of member interactions. We’re expected to provide the same level of service our members get from high ranking national brands. Avtex will help us meet that demand,” said Todd Hall, President and CEO of Truliant.

The first phase of this strategic effort includes overhauling Truliant’s telephony environment for Unified Communications and Contact Center functionality. Truliant has selected the Genesys PureConnect solution to serve as the technology platform for their communication efforts with Avtex as their strategic partner to provide an end-to-end implementation and continued support.

“The new competitive environment for financial institutions demands that every transaction count toward creating stronger relationships and greater loyalty. Our members judge us through the lens of the last interaction they had,” said Sandeep Uthra, Chief Information Officer at Truliant. “Avtex will help Truliant enhance the member experience by ensuring those experiences are handled thoughtfully.”

Truliant has also selected Avtex Smart Apps, built specifically for financial institutions, for integration with their core processor to include member enhancing features like authentication, fraud prevention/detection, self-service and the opportunity for an elevated member and agent experience.

Throughout the deployment of PureConnect, Avtex will help Truliant optimize their contact center environment, reporting, processes, staffing and security to ensure the best possible experience for their employees and more importantly, for their members.

Avtex will also provide Truliant with comprehensive MX consulting services to help the credit union push its strategy and technology further. Avtex experts will help Truliant explore member journeys, pinpoint potential member pain points and identify areas for member experience improvement.

“These days, one experience can influence many. We want to make sure we do everything in our power to foster brand loyalty. Partners like Avtex ensure that we’re attuned to members’ expectations, and that we have well-crafted plans in place to influence how interactions play out,” said Rik Kielbasa, chief digital officer at Truliant.

He added: “Avtex also understands the challenges of complex implementations and has the skills to manage projects like this with a number of moving parts. Their work will help us initiate even more self-service solutions for members by leveraging data and acting thoroughly.”

In the future, Truliant will explore additional ways to amaze their members. Improving member data gathering and utilization is main point of focus for the credit union, as is extending the functionality and effectiveness of their new contact center platform.

Avtex is excited to support an organization that is clearly focused on delivering exceptional experiences to every member, regardless of touchpoint.

“At Truliant, you have a leadership team that is committed to making a change for the benefit of the credit union’s members, and takes action to meet that goal,” said George Demou, CEO of Avtex. “This is exactly the kind of partnership that Avtex thrives on, and we are excited to develop this partnership into a lasting and rewarding relationship for both organizations.”

About Avtex

Avtex is a full-service Customer Experience (CX) consulting and solution provider focused on helping organizations build meaningful connections with their customers, members and constituents. Avtex offers a wide range of solutions to support CX transformation planning and orchestration of experiences for clients. Avtex has offices across the U.S., with headquarters in Minneapolis. Avtex is recognized as a gold partner of both Microsoft and Genesys, leveraging their world class platforms as the foundation for customer engagements and digital transformation. Visit www.avtex.com for more information.