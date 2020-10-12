MyHeritage Partners with Mixtiles to Turn Historical Family Photos into Stunning Wall Art

TEL AVIV, Israel & LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MyHeritage, the leading global platform for discovering your past and empowering your future, announced today a new product integration for turning family photos into beautiful wall art. MyHeritage users can now order prints of their family photos and display them at home through MyHeritage’s new partnership with Mixtiles, a leading global service for printed wall art. Through this integration, MyHeritage users will enjoy exclusive discounts of up to 50% off when ordering multiple prints as well as free worldwide shipping.

Following the release of two highly-acclaimed photo features, MyHeritage In Color™ and Photo Enhancer, MyHeritage has become the market leader for colorizing and enhancing historical photos. The features have already been used 24 million times since their release earlier this year, and the results have been widely shared and appreciated by users on social media. Based on breakthrough AI technology, these powerful photo tools transform family photos into stunning, high-quality, full-color images that enable millions of people to connect to their family history like never before. Now, thanks to the new integration with Mixtiles, MyHeritage users can order prints of their cherished photos as wall art in a few clicks, and decorate their home with their family history — or give them to family and friends as unique gifts.

Mixtiles are extremely lightweight and measure 8x8 inches (20x20 cm). They feature a special adhesive that makes them easy to hang on the walls to create impressive photo displays without a hammer or nails. Mixtiles leave no residue or damage upon removal and can be moved and repositioned with ease.

Ordering Mixtiles through MyHeritage gives consumers the highest quality product of its kind, at the most affordable price. MyHeritage’s Photo Enhancer uses deep learning technology to increase the resolution of photos fourfold and brings faces into sharp focus, making treasured family photos on MyHeritage ideal for printing as superior quality wall art.

“MyHeritage has become the go-to destination for uploading and enhancing family photos thanks to our exceptional tools,” said Gilad Japhet, Founder and CEO of MyHeritage. “These features have gone viral and the natural next step is to give our users an exciting and highly affordable way to print their favorite photos, decorate their homes, and delight their loved ones with nostalgic gifts. I’ve already ordered and shipped dozens of Mixtiles to my family members (and for myself!), and I can’t wait to see MyHeritage users enjoy the satisfaction that awaits them through our partnership with Mixtiles.”

“Mixtiles is all about great products and creating homes people love. We’re thrilled about the great user experience this partnership enables, and about the potentially millions of homes that will see treasured memories come back to life,” said Eytan Levit, Co-Founder and VP Marketing of Mixtiles. “On a personal level, I’ve been thrilled to work on this partnership with the MyHeritage team, and I can’t wait to see people’s reactions to seeing their colorized and enhanced memories on their walls.”

About MyHeritage

MyHeritage is the leading global discovery platform for exploring family history. With billions of historical records and family tree profiles, and with sophisticated matching technologies that work across all its assets, MyHeritage allows users to discover their past and empower their future. Since 2020, MyHeritage is home to the world’s best technologies for enhancing and colorizing historical photos. www.myheritage.com